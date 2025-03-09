All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Doom: The Dark Ages won't end like Rogue One: 'I mean, that would end the medieval chapter'

In a recent interview with PC Gamer, the developers of DOOM: The Dark Ages discussed how the prequel won't be bound by its predecessors.

Doom: The Dark Ages won't end like Rogue One: 'I mean, that would end the medieval chapter'
Tech Reporter
Published
2 minutes & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: DOOM: The Dark Ages explores a medieval chapter in the Doom saga, distinct from its predecessors. It avoids a direct tie-in to DOOM (2016) by not ending with the Doomslayer in a coffin, allowing for new stories and gameplay. The game releases on May 15, 2025.

With approximately two months until Doom: The Dark Ages releases, one of the questions on gamers' minds relates to 'the prequel problem' - understanding how the game ties into Doom (2016), Doom: Eternal, and how it works within the limitations of established lore.

Credit: ID Software
2

Credit: ID Software

In a recent interview with PC Gamer, game director Hugo Martin and producer Marty Stratton shed some light on how the game connects to its predecessors. They highlighted how, although the Doomslayer ends up locked in a coffin by the 2016 entry, there's more to the medieval saga.

"I mean, that would end the Dark Ages, the medieval chapter of the Doom saga. This is kind of like the Chronicles of the Slayer."

They were rather specific about how the game won't end with a Rogue One-style, direct tie-in to the 2016 game. So no, he won't end up in the coffin, and there'll be plenty of room for surprises.

"The story is that they collapsed a building on top of him and then put him inside of that sarcophagus that we find him in at the beginning of 2016," said Martin. "And this game doesn't end that way."

With story DLC planned and subtle references to 'the medieval chapter,' The Dark Ages marks a transition to a new era of Doom, providing creative freedom for new types of stories, gameplay mechanics, and characterization for the Doomslayer. While Martin was reluctant to comment on future projects, he highlighted that the slate is open for more medieval entries.

"That would mean that we couldn't tell any more medieval stories. And I'm not announcing projects or anything other than to just say it's better to leave it open."

The Dark Ages marks a step into a new era for the Doom franchise. Rather than opting for double jumps and futuristic weaponry, the prequel version of the Doomslayer has a tank-like presence, with combat lunges, medieval weaponry, and a shield that operates like a hybrid between Captain America's shield and Kratos' Leviathan Axe. Similar to the God of War reboots, the new setting provides room for the franchise to reinvent itself in terms of gameplay, lore, and its focus on storytelling. While some aspects might be a departure from established norms, id Software has given no reason for anyone to doubt their vision.

DOOM: The Dark Ages releases May 15, 2025, and will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Game Pass.

NEWS SOURCE:pcgamer.com

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Ille joined the TweakTown team in 2025 and has been keeping you updated on the latest in software and artificial intelligence. With interests in computer science, game development, PC hardware, and all things tech-related - there's no area that's off limits. His first experience with PC hardware was with his older brother. A love for gaming, computers, and software blossomed there. He still replays the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series almost annually.

