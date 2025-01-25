DOOM: The Dark Ages could go handheld, with Xbox boss teasing Nintendo Switch 2 support

TL;DR: A leaker suggests DOOM: The Dark Ages may release on the Nintendo Switch 2, pending Nintendo's approval. Xbox boss Phil Spencer expresses excitement for the Switch 2 and emphasizes Microsoft's commitment to multiplatform gaming, aiming to make Xbox games accessible on various devices, including collaborations with Nintendo and Valve. A leaker suggests DOOM: The Dark Ages may release on the Nintendo Switch 2, pending Nintendo's approval. Xbox boss Phil Spencer expresses excitement for the Switch 2 and emphasizes Microsoft's commitment to multiplatform gaming, aiming to make Xbox games accessible on various devices, including collaborations with Nintendo and Valve.

DOOM: The Dark Ages could be released on the Nintendo Switch 2 handheld, according to a leaker, while Xbox boss Phil Spencer talks about his excitement for the Nintendo Switch 2 as well as more multiplatform games coming in the future in a recent interview.

In a new leak from Spanish leaker 'eXtas1s' we're hearing that id Software is working on DOOM: The Dark Ages for the Nintendo Switch 2, with the announcement being restricted for now until Nintendo provides approval for any new game coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 (and not the original Nintendo Switch).

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has had some new comments during a new Q&A video, stating we can expect more multiplatform games and is excited to see what Nintendo has been cooking with its next-gen Switch 2 gaming handheld.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer said: "I want people to be able to experience the games that we build, the services that we offer, on as many devices as we can. Obviously, some of the devices out there, some of the platforms are closed. They don't allow everything that we do to show up on those platforms".

Spencer continued: "The thing that I've learned and continue to learn when I'm listening to creators not only our own studios but other teams building games is every creator out there wants to build a game that can find as many players as they want and frankly there aren't many platforms out there that try to build connections to people on so many different screens. It's almost like single platform, single device, single game, and that's kind of the history of our business. We're really taking an approach of we want people to be able to play Xbox on many different screens. Now, not every experience will be the same".

He added: "We obviously love the native experience we have on our own platform and our own hardware and that's something that will continue for us, but we're not going to put walls up around where people can engage with the great games our studios are building or where they can experience Xbox. I want everybody to be able to play on Xbox, and it does mean more of our games shipping on more platforms, not just PlayStation. We love the work that we do with Nintendo, we love what we do with Valve on Steam, and that's going to continue, we'll do more of it".

"I was exchanging emails with the CEO of Nintendo. I gave him a big congrats. I said, my old eyes appreciate the larger screen. Nintendo with their innovation and what they mean in this industry, I just always applaud the moves that they make. I think they did like a little flash video. I know we'll get more details over time. I'm really looking forward to supporting them with the games that we have and I just think they're such an important part of this industry".