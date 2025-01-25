All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

DOOM: The Dark Ages could go handheld, with Xbox boss teasing Nintendo Switch 2 support

DOOM: The Dark Ages rumored to be released on the Nintendo Switch 2 according to leaker, joins the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 versions.

DOOM: The Dark Ages could go handheld, with Xbox boss teasing Nintendo Switch 2 support
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
3 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: A leaker suggests DOOM: The Dark Ages may release on the Nintendo Switch 2, pending Nintendo's approval. Xbox boss Phil Spencer expresses excitement for the Switch 2 and emphasizes Microsoft's commitment to multiplatform gaming, aiming to make Xbox games accessible on various devices, including collaborations with Nintendo and Valve.

DOOM: The Dark Ages could be released on the Nintendo Switch 2 handheld, according to a leaker, while Xbox boss Phil Spencer talks about his excitement for the Nintendo Switch 2 as well as more multiplatform games coming in the future in a recent interview.

DOOM: The Dark Ages could go handheld, with Xbox boss teasing Nintendo Switch 2 support 306
2

In a new leak from Spanish leaker 'eXtas1s' we're hearing that id Software is working on DOOM: The Dark Ages for the Nintendo Switch 2, with the announcement being restricted for now until Nintendo provides approval for any new game coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 (and not the original Nintendo Switch).

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has had some new comments during a new Q&A video, stating we can expect more multiplatform games and is excited to see what Nintendo has been cooking with its next-gen Switch 2 gaming handheld.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer said: "I want people to be able to experience the games that we build, the services that we offer, on as many devices as we can. Obviously, some of the devices out there, some of the platforms are closed. They don't allow everything that we do to show up on those platforms".

Spencer continued: "The thing that I've learned and continue to learn when I'm listening to creators not only our own studios but other teams building games is every creator out there wants to build a game that can find as many players as they want and frankly there aren't many platforms out there that try to build connections to people on so many different screens. It's almost like single platform, single device, single game, and that's kind of the history of our business. We're really taking an approach of we want people to be able to play Xbox on many different screens. Now, not every experience will be the same".

He added: "We obviously love the native experience we have on our own platform and our own hardware and that's something that will continue for us, but we're not going to put walls up around where people can engage with the great games our studios are building or where they can experience Xbox. I want everybody to be able to play on Xbox, and it does mean more of our games shipping on more platforms, not just PlayStation. We love the work that we do with Nintendo, we love what we do with Valve on Steam, and that's going to continue, we'll do more of it".

"I was exchanging emails with the CEO of Nintendo. I gave him a big congrats. I said, my old eyes appreciate the larger screen. Nintendo with their innovation and what they mean in this industry, I just always applaud the moves that they make. I think they did like a little flash video. I know we'll get more details over time. I'm really looking forward to supporting them with the games that we have and I just think they're such an important part of this industry".

Photo of the Nintendo Switch Console
Best Deals: Nintendo Switch Console
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$278.49 USD
$257.99 USD $298.87 USD
Buy
$386 CAD
$399.94 CAD $389 CAD
Buy
£444.42
£444.66 £433.14
Buy
$278.49 USD
$257.99 USD $298.87 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/25/2025 at 6:21 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles