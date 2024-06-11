DOOM The Dark Ages trailer shows the Slayer 'rip and tear' with a Shield Saw

DOOM: The Dark Ages is coming to Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5 in 2025 and its a medieval prequel that tells the origin story of the DOOM Slayer.

DOOM: The Dark Ages was announced at the big Xbox Showcase the other day, alongside an action-packed in-game trailer showcasing the new fantasy-meets-medieval setting for the franchise. Per leaks and rumors ahead of the game's reveal, DOOM: The Dark Ages is a prequel and origin story set a long, long time ago - when the DOOM Slayer was 'the ultimate super weapon of Gods and Kings.'

DOOM: The Dark Ages is described as depicting a 'medieval war against Hell,' but even as the Slayer, you'll still be armed with the Super Shotgun, in addition to weapons that fire skulls and explosive bones. The one weapon from the reveal trailer that everybody is talking about is the new 'versatile' Shield Saw that can rip and tear through demons while acting as a bullet-proof vest for incoming projectile fire.

DOOM: The Dark Ages comes from Xbox Game Studios and developer id Software and is coming to Xbox and PC Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S consoles, PC, and PlayStation 5 in 2025.

Yes, DOOM is coming to PS5, even though it's a first-party Xbox title. Xbox and Microsoft Gaming chief Phil Spencer said that because DOOM is the sort of game you can play anywhere (including all of the devices and gadgets that the original Doom from 1993 has been ported to), it wouldn't make sense to remove the franchise from specific platforms - namely PlayStation.

Back to the game, another cool feature we see in the trailer is the ability for the Slayer (and player) to mount up and ride a Mecha Dragon and a massive Atlan mech. This looks like a tonne of fun, and we can't wait to see what id has in store, both gameplay and idTech engine-wise.