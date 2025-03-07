All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
AMD responds to Radeon RX 9070 prices increasing after launch

AMD has responded to the rumors that prices for the Radeon RX 9070 models will increase after the first shipment of cards is depleted.

TL;DR: AMD has addressed rumors about potential price increases for the Radeon RX 9070 models, clarifying that prices may rise after the initial shipment is sold out.

The recent rumors of Radeon RX 9070 prices expected to increase above MSRPs after the launch batch has been exhausted aren't true, or at least according to Frank Azor, the Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions and Gaming Marketing at AMD.

Concerns regarding the prices for AMD's recently launched RX 9070 models sharply increasing following the first batch of cards being exhausted began to circle yesterday when a retailer revealed AMD applied a restriction on retailers increasing the price of cards. According to the Swedish retailer, this restriction was only for the launch cards, and the following shipments would not be priced at MSRP.

However, that rumor has now been put to bed by AMD, as Azor stated in a recent X post that AMD is working with supply chains to make sure the MSRP price tag continues following the launch batch of cards. Azor writes that MSRP pricing is being encouraged for the new graphics cards, which is great for gamers that were looking to get their hands on either the RX 9070 or RX 9070 XT at the advertised price.

"Demand today for our new @amdradeon cards has been phenomenal. We are working with our AIBs to replenish stock at our partners ASAP in the coming days and weeks. MSRP pricing (excluding region specific tariffs and/or taxes) will continue to be encouraged beyond today so don't despair," wrote Azor

