AMD confirms gamers that own this CPU won't need to upgrade to Zen 5

An AMD technical marketing manager has confirmed the performance difference between a Zen 4 CPU and the incoming Zen 5 CPUs will be very little in gaming.

Computex 2024 featured many announcements from AMD regarding its incoming next-generation Ryzen 9000 series CPUs, and with many excited about the performance uplift in specific tasks, gamers shouldn't be, or at least if you have a specific previous-gen CPU.

Toms Hardware interviewed AMD's Senior Technical Marketing Manager for Consumer Processors, Donny Woligroski. In the interview, he told the publication that the difference between AMD's new Ryzen 9000 series CPUs and the Ryzen 7000X3D chips in gaming is very little.

Woligroski stated that while its coming Ryzen 9000 series chips won't be the Ryzen 7000X3D chips in gaming, they will still be top-of-the-line CPUs for gaming, but the difference between chips will be extremely small. However, the Ryzen 9000 series CPUs will still beat the 7000X3D chips in non-gaming tasks, meaning the Ryzen 9000 series will be the overall better CPU in terms of overall performance.

"Is it the fastest in gaming? It's faster than the competition in our tests. X3D is still the king of the hill, but by a much smaller margin than typically between X3D and non-X3D," Woligroski responded. "So a 7800X3D would, yes, be faster than 9700X, but maybe not by as much as you would expect."

It appears from these comments the Ryzen 7000X3D chips will now become the baseline for top-shelf gaming performance, while also being outshined by the newer Ryzen 9000 series in other workloads, as they should be. There are, of course, many other improvements the newer AMD CPUs will offer, such as higher TDP support, better overclocking, multi-thread performance, and much more.