Lenovo showcases new Legion Go Fold gaming handheld concept with foldable display

The new Lenovo Legion Go Fold is a concept PC gaming handheld that features an 11.6-inch OLED display that can fold into a 7.7-inch display for gaming.

At the Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona, Lenovo was on hand showcasing a wide range of new technologies, including a new Lenovo Legion Go Fold concept PC gaming handheld. As the name suggests, it's something of a hybrid device, blending a high-performance foldable tablet and PC gaming handheld into one versatile device.

Lenovo Legion Go Fold concept PC gaming handheld, image credit: 9To5Google.

The core of the device is the tablet component, which features an 11.6-inch OLED display that folds in half. From there, the two detachable controller halves can then connect to the folded display to present a traditional widescreen gaming handheld with a 7.7-inch display. However, that's only the beginning, as the controllers can also attach to the fully unfolded display in either horizontal or portrait orientation.

There's also a stand, so the display can sit on a surface while the controller is held in a traditional console-like fashion. And, with a detachable Bluetooth keyboard and the option to connect a dedicated mouse, it also doubles as a makeshift laptop. Or dock the right half of the controller into Lenovo's 'FPS Mode' accessory for proper mouse-and-keyboard input.

Image credit: 9To5Google.

It's certainly versatile, with the prototype presented by Lenovo at MWC featuring an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V 'Lunar Lake' processor with integrated Intel Arc 140V graphics. It also featured 32GB of LPDDR5X-8533 memory and 1TB of storage. As a device that's a laptop, tablet, and PC gaming handheld in one, it ships with a large 48 WHr battery. That said, it's slightly lighter than the Legion Go 2, weighing 868 grams (638 grams for the main foldable display unit and 230 grams for the controllers).

It's certainly interesting to see Lenovo not power this new device with one of the newer Intel Core Ultra Series 3 chips with improved Arc graphics, but perhaps that'll be there on the full retail unit. According to those who went hands-on with the device at MWC, the overall design was still in early development, and several optimizations are expected to enhance the folding and unfolding experience. Although it's a seemingly unessential and strange design choice, we're hoping the integrated digital clock on the controller makes it into the final design.