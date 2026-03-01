TweakTown
News
Gaming

Lenovo showcases new Legion Go Fold gaming handheld concept with foldable display

The new Lenovo Legion Go Fold is a concept PC gaming handheld that features an 11.6-inch OLED display that can fold into a 7.7-inch display for gaming.

Lenovo showcases new Legion Go Fold gaming handheld concept with foldable display
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Lenovo unveiled the Legion Go Fold at Mobile World Congress, a versatile foldable 11.6-inch OLED gaming handheld that doubles as a tablet and laptop. Powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with Arc graphics, it features detachable controllers, a Bluetooth keyboard, and a 48WHr battery for high-performance portable gaming.

At the Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona, Lenovo was on hand showcasing a wide range of new technologies, including a new Lenovo Legion Go Fold concept PC gaming handheld. As the name suggests, it's something of a hybrid device, blending a high-performance foldable tablet and PC gaming handheld into one versatile device.

Lenovo Legion Go Fold concept PC gaming handheld, image credit: 9To5Google.
3

Lenovo Legion Go Fold concept PC gaming handheld, image credit: 9To5Google.

The core of the device is the tablet component, which features an 11.6-inch OLED display that folds in half. From there, the two detachable controller halves can then connect to the folded display to present a traditional widescreen gaming handheld with a 7.7-inch display. However, that's only the beginning, as the controllers can also attach to the fully unfolded display in either horizontal or portrait orientation.

There's also a stand, so the display can sit on a surface while the controller is held in a traditional console-like fashion. And, with a detachable Bluetooth keyboard and the option to connect a dedicated mouse, it also doubles as a makeshift laptop. Or dock the right half of the controller into Lenovo's 'FPS Mode' accessory for proper mouse-and-keyboard input.

Image credit: 9To5Google.
3

Image credit: 9To5Google.

It's certainly versatile, with the prototype presented by Lenovo at MWC featuring an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V 'Lunar Lake' processor with integrated Intel Arc 140V graphics. It also featured 32GB of LPDDR5X-8533 memory and 1TB of storage. As a device that's a laptop, tablet, and PC gaming handheld in one, it ships with a large 48 WHr battery. That said, it's slightly lighter than the Legion Go 2, weighing 868 grams (638 grams for the main foldable display unit and 230 grams for the controllers).

It's certainly interesting to see Lenovo not power this new device with one of the newer Intel Core Ultra Series 3 chips with improved Arc graphics, but perhaps that'll be there on the full retail unit. According to those who went hands-on with the device at MWC, the overall design was still in early development, and several optimizations are expected to enhance the folding and unfolding experience. Although it's a seemingly unessential and strange design choice, we're hoping the integrated digital clock on the controller makes it into the final design.

Photo of the Lenovo Legion Go Handheld Gaming PC
Best Deals: Lenovo Legion Go Handheld Gaming PC
Today7 days ago30 days ago
-
-$588.88 USD
Buy
-
-$1458.45 CAD
Buy
-
-$588.88 USD
Buy
-
-$588.88 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned 2/1/2026 at 10:38 pm CST - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
NEWS SOURCE:9to5google.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Kosta's PC features AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X paired with the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO, Corsair's DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 6000MHz 64GB, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 FE. It runs Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus-G 4TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by ASUS's ROG RYUO III with Thermal Grizzly's Duronaut thermal paste, and powered by ASUS's TUF Gaming 1000W Gold. Accessories include the Corsair K65 PLUS Wireless keyboard, Corsair M75 Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 321UPX monitor.

Follow TweakTown on Google News

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles