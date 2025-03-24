TSMC will begin accepting 2nm wafer orders starting April 1 with Apple the first customer

TSMC's bleeding-edge 2nm chips enter mass production in second half of 2025, with Apple as its first customer for next-gen 2nm A serie.

TSMC's bleeding-edge 2nm process node technology is expected to enter mass production in the second half of 2025, with Apple being the first customer of new 2nm chips for its upcoming A20 Pro chip for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in 2026.

In a new report from Ctee, we're learning that TSMC's first batch of 2nm wafers will arrive at its Baoshan, Hsinchu fab plant in late April, with reservations for the second half of the year to begin on April 1. TSMC will be holding a 2nm production expansion ceremony at its Kaoshiung plant on March 31, too.

Analysts are estimating that TMSC's new 2nm process node is going smoothly, with monthly production capacity expected to reach 50,000 wafers by the end of this year. TSMC's customers for its new 2nm process node are Apple, AMD, Intel, Broadcom, Amazon, and more.

Apple is the first customer with TSMC's new 2nm chip, ready for its next-gen A20 series processor inside of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in 2026. The lower-end iPhone 18 handsets will use TSMC's current-gen N3P process node, leaving the 2nm chips for the higher-end (and more expensive) iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max.

These rumors line up with the rumors from September 2024, with insider Ming-Chi Kuo saying that the processors inside of the 2025 iPhone 18 models will be TSMC's N3P (3nm) process technology, while the 2026 iPhone 18 were anticipated to use TSMC's new 2nm process node. Kuo noted at the time that "due to cost concerns" not all iPhone 18 models would be using a 2nm chip, indicating that the cheaper iPhone 18 models would use an N3P chip from TSMC.