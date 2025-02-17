This mobile LED screen is taller than your HOUSE: 767-inch 4K, insane 3840Hz refresh rate

TL;DR: Photonics unveiled the Jumbo 162, a 767-inch LED display with 4K resolution and a 3840Hz refresh rate... a gamer's dream display. Imagine Mario Kart on this thing! Photonics unveiled the Jumbo 162, a 767-inch LED display with 4K resolution and a 3840Hz refresh rate... a gamer's dream display. Imagine Mario Kart on this thing!

Belgian LED display specialist Photonics showed off its insane Jumbo162 earlier month, with a bonkers 767-inch LED panel at a native 4K resolution and an even more insane 3840Hz refresh rate... yeah, 4K at up to 3840FPS.

The company is celebrating 10 years of success of its Jumbo 100, it's expanding its fleet with the new 161.5 square meter marvel, which reaches a huge 13 meters at its top. The new Jumbo 162 uses its cutting-edge Megapixel VR processing and new Helios LED processor -- which the company says is "the best in the world" -- offering the new mega-sized LED screen to have "unrivaled image quality".

The new Jumbo 162 features VantaBlack technology, which Photonics says will deliver the highest contrast thanks to its gold-wire full black LED lamps and precision shader design. The new Jumbo 162 has multiple screen modes, making it flexible enough to offer a huge 161.5 square meter screen which is 4K-ready, or a 97.5 square meter HD+ option.

Photonics explains: "Introducing the JUMBO 162, the world's biggest and most advanced LED screen! After 10 years of success with our JUMBO100, we're now expanding our fleet with this 161.5 square meter marvel, reaching a towering 13 meters at its top. Equipped with cutting-edge Megapixel VR processing and the Helios LED processor -- the best in the world -- this screen offers unrivaled image quality. Featuring VantaBlack technology, it delivers the highest contrast thanks to its gold-wire full black LED lamps and precision shader design".

"With several screen modes, the JUMBO 162 is flexible enough for any event, offering a full 4K-ready 161.5 square meter screen or an eco-size 97.5 square meter HD+ option. Additionally, it's TÖV-approved, built to handle wind loads up to 8 Beaufort for ultimate safety. This screen is the perfect choice for those seeking unmatched quality, durability, and visual brilliance for their events".