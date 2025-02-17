All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Displays & Projectors

This mobile LED screen is taller than your HOUSE: 767-inch 4K, insane 3840Hz refresh rate

Jumbo 162 is the world's largest mobile LED screen: and insane 767 inches of 4K goodness, at a simply bonkers 3840Hz refresh rate. 4K 3840FPS gaming!

This mobile LED screen is taller than your HOUSE: 767-inch 4K, insane 3840Hz refresh rate
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Photonics unveiled the Jumbo 162, a 767-inch LED display with 4K resolution and a 3840Hz refresh rate... a gamer's dream display. Imagine Mario Kart on this thing!

Belgian LED display specialist Photonics showed off its insane Jumbo162 earlier month, with a bonkers 767-inch LED panel at a native 4K resolution and an even more insane 3840Hz refresh rate... yeah, 4K at up to 3840FPS.

This mobile LED screen is taller than your HOUSE: 767-inch 4K, insane 3840Hz refresh rate 66
2

The company is celebrating 10 years of success of its Jumbo 100, it's expanding its fleet with the new 161.5 square meter marvel, which reaches a huge 13 meters at its top. The new Jumbo 162 uses its cutting-edge Megapixel VR processing and new Helios LED processor -- which the company says is "the best in the world" -- offering the new mega-sized LED screen to have "unrivaled image quality".

The new Jumbo 162 features VantaBlack technology, which Photonics says will deliver the highest contrast thanks to its gold-wire full black LED lamps and precision shader design. The new Jumbo 162 has multiple screen modes, making it flexible enough to offer a huge 161.5 square meter screen which is 4K-ready, or a 97.5 square meter HD+ option.

Photonics explains: "Introducing the JUMBO 162, the world's biggest and most advanced LED screen! After 10 years of success with our JUMBO100, we're now expanding our fleet with this 161.5 square meter marvel, reaching a towering 13 meters at its top. Equipped with cutting-edge Megapixel VR processing and the Helios LED processor -- the best in the world -- this screen offers unrivaled image quality. Featuring VantaBlack technology, it delivers the highest contrast thanks to its gold-wire full black LED lamps and precision shader design".

"With several screen modes, the JUMBO 162 is flexible enough for any event, offering a full 4K-ready 161.5 square meter screen or an eco-size 97.5 square meter HD+ option. Additionally, it's TÖV-approved, built to handle wind loads up to 8 Beaufort for ultimate safety. This screen is the perfect choice for those seeking unmatched quality, durability, and visual brilliance for their events".

Photo of the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Best Deals: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$547.97 USD
$577.24 USD $596 USD
Buy
$689 CAD
$689 CAD $1099 CAD
Buy
$689 CAD
$689 CAD $804.98 CAD
Buy
£499.88
£514 £548
Buy
$547.97 USD
$577.24 USD $596 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/2/2025 at 5:22 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:photonics.be

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles