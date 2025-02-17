All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Artificial Intelligence

Micron to begin mass production of 12-Hi HBM3E, next-gen HBM4 ships in 2026 ready for NVIDIA

Micron will soon begin mass production of its new 12-Hi HBM3E memory, ready to use on NVIDIA AI GPUs, while next-gen HBM4 kicks off in 2026.

Micron to begin mass production of 12-Hi HBM3E, next-gen HBM4 ships in 2026 ready for NVIDIA
TL;DR: Micron is set to mass-produce its 12-Hi HBM3E memory, offering 20% less power consumption and 50% more capacity than previous models, for NVIDIA's AI GPUs. The company plans to introduce HBM4 in 2026, promising over 50% performance improvement. Customization options with TSMC are expected to enhance financial performance.

Micron is preparing for the mass production of its new 12-Hi HBM3E memory, ready to supply its new AI memory to NVIDIA to use on its AI GPUs, while also teasing next-generation HBM4 is coming in 2026.

2

The US-based memory giant announced in September 2024 that it was developing its 12-Hi HBM3E and provided samples to customers including NVIDIA. Business Korea is reporting from industry sources that on February 14, Micron's Chief Financial Officer, Mark Murphy, highlighted 12-Hi HBM3E memory advantages during an event hosted by Wolfe Research.

Murphy said that the new 12-Hi HBM3E memory consumes 20% less power and packs 50% more capacity than the 8-Hi HBM3E memory standard. The Micron CFO predicted that most of the HBM produced in 2H 2025 would be 12-Hi HBM3E memory.

Last year when Micron announced it was developing 12-Hi HBM3E, Sanjay Mehrotra, President and Chief Executive Officer of Micron said: "Leveraging the strong foundation and continued investments in proven 1β process technology, we expect Micron's HBM4 will maintain time to market and power efficiency leadership while boosting performance by over 50% over HBM3E. We expect HBM4 to ramp in high volume for the industry in calendar 2026".

Micron added: "HBM4E will introduce a paradigm shift in the memory business by incorporating an option to customize the logic base die for certain customers using an advanced logic foundry manufacturing process from TSMC. We expect this customization capability to drive improved financial performance for Micron".

NEWS SOURCE:businesskorea.co.kr

