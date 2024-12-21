All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Artificial Intelligence

Micron reveals 'cutting-edge' HBM4E development has started, HBM4 mass production in 2026

Micron has provided an update on its next-gen HBM4 and HBM4E memory, with mass production expected in 2026... ready for NVIDIA Rubin R100 AI GPUs.

Micron reveals 'cutting-edge' HBM4E development has started, HBM4 mass production in 2026
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Micron plans to start mass production of HBM4 and HBM4E memory in 2026, targeting next-gen AI GPUs like NVIDIA's Rubin R100. The AI memory market is dominated by SK hynix, with Samsung and Micron ramping up HBM production. Micron aims for performance leadership and customization options to enhance financial outcomes.

Micron has updated the industry on its next-generation HBM4 and HBM4E memory, with mass production expected to start in 2026 ready for next-gen AI GPUs like the NVIDIA Rubin R100.

The AI memory market only has a few players with SK hynix leading the HBM market, Samsung and Micron have started spooling up production of their HBM3, HBM3E, and future-gen HBM4 and HBM4E memory for the insatiable requirements of the AI industry... it's mostly NVIDIA vacuuming up all HBM memory chips made.

Sanjay Mehrotra, President and Chief Executive Officer of Micron said: "Leveraging the strong foundation and continued investments in proven 1β process technology, we expect Micron's HBM4 will maintain time to market and power efficiency leadership while boosting performance by over 50% over HBM3E. We expect HBM4 to ramp in high volume for the industry in calendar 2026".

Micron added: "HBM4E will introduce a paradigm shift in the memory business by incorporating an option to customize the logic base die for certain customers using an advanced logic foundry manufacturing process from TSMC. We expect this customization capability to drive improved financial performance for Micron".

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

