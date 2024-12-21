Micron reveals 'cutting-edge' HBM4E development has started, HBM4 mass production in 2026

Micron has provided an update on its next-gen HBM4 and HBM4E memory, with mass production expected in 2026... ready for NVIDIA Rubin R100 AI GPUs.

The AI memory market only has a few players with SK hynix leading the HBM market, Samsung and Micron have started spooling up production of their HBM3, HBM3E, and future-gen HBM4 and HBM4E memory for the insatiable requirements of the AI industry... it's mostly NVIDIA vacuuming up all HBM memory chips made.

Sanjay Mehrotra, President and Chief Executive Officer of Micron said: "Leveraging the strong foundation and continued investments in proven 1β process technology, we expect Micron's HBM4 will maintain time to market and power efficiency leadership while boosting performance by over 50% over HBM3E. We expect HBM4 to ramp in high volume for the industry in calendar 2026".

Micron added: "HBM4E will introduce a paradigm shift in the memory business by incorporating an option to customize the logic base die for certain customers using an advanced logic foundry manufacturing process from TSMC. We expect this customization capability to drive improved financial performance for Micron".