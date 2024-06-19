Micron expands HBM production with new lines in the US, also considers Malaysia HBM production

US memory chip maker Micron Technology is building test production lines for advanced HBM chips in the US, also considering HBM manufacturing in Malaysia.

Micron Technology is building new test production lines for advanced HBM in the US, while also considering manufacturing HBM chips in Malaysia for the first time, to capture more demand from the AI boom.

In a new report from Nikkei Asia and "sources briefed on the matter," the US-based memory chip company aims to triple its market share for HBM, one of the most crucial parts of AI chips, into the "mid-20" percentage range by 2025. There were reports on this just days ago, but it looks like Micron is full steam ahead now.

This is about the same level of Micron's market share for conventional dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips, with TrendForce data showing Micron sits at around 23-25% market share of DRAM. Micron is also expanding its HBM-related research and development facilities, including production and verification lines, at its headquarters in Boisa, Idaho, USA, according to "two people with knowledge of the matter".

Nikkei Asia's sources said that Micron is considering new HBM production capacity in Malaysia, where the company already has chip testing and assembly facilities. As it stands, Micron's largest HBM production site is located in the central Taiwanese city of Taichung, which is also getting more capacity added to it.