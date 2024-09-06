Micron samples 12-Hi HBM3E with up to 36GB capacity: 9.2Gbps speeds, 1.2TB/sec memory bandwidth

Micron has started sampling its 'production-ready' HBM3E memory chips, with up to 36GB capacities in a 12-Hi HBM3E design, with up to 1.2TB/sec bandwidth.

The new Micron HBM3E 12-Hi features an impressive 36GB capacity, which is a 50% increase over current HBM3E 8-Hi stacks, allowing far larger AI models like Llama 2 with 70 billion parameters to run on a single AI processor. This increased capacity to 36GB allows faster time to insight by avoiding CPU offload and GPU-GPU communication delays.,

Micron's new HBM3E 12-Hi 36GB delivers "significantly" lower power consumption than competitors' HBM3E 8-Hi 24GB memory, with Micron's new HBM3E 12-Hi memory pushing over 1.2TB/sec of memory bandwidth at a pin speed of over 9.2Gbps. These combined benefits of Micron's new HBM3E memory modules over maximum throughput with the lowest power consumption, ensuring optimal outcomes for power-hungry data centers of the future.

The company also adds that its new HBM3E 12-Hi memory features fully programmable MBIST that can run system representative traffic at full-spec speed, providing improved test coverage for expedited validation enabling faster time-to-market (TTM), and enhancing system reliability.

In summary, here are the Micron HBM3E 12-high 36GB highlights: