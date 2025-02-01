Grand Theft Auto 6 release date leak source responds in new update

TL;DR: The store that posted the now-viral "leaked" Grand Theft Auto 6 release date has posted an update about the situation. The store that posted the now-viral "leaked" Grand Theft Auto 6 release date has posted an update about the situation.

The Grand Theft Auto 6 community was set alight after an online store posted a release date for the highly anticipated game, followed by it being promptly removed, adding to the mystery of whether it was credible.

The online retailer is a Spanish store called XUruguay, which listed the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 on September 17, 2025. This date coincided with Rockstar Games' official release window for the title "Fall 2025," leading fans to speculate if the date could be true. Further validity was added to the conversation when fans realized the September 17 date was the same as the release of Grand Theft Auto 5. Then, illusive mystery flavored the conversation when the store randomly removed the date.

What gave more speculatory credibility to the date was a screenshot that stated the store obtained the date directly from PlayStation, but now the store has responded with its own statement about the recent fiasco it's created. According to XUruguay, the date was simply a placeholder as the store simply Googled "GTA release date and the results was (9/17) so we said ok lets start the preorder that day." The store goes on to apologize to the gaming community for the mistake and admits it didn't receive any official information about the release date of the game.

