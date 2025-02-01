Grand Theft Auto 6 release date leak source responds in new update

The Grand Theft Auto 6 community was set alight after an online store posted a release date for the highly anticipated game, followed by it being promptly removed, adding to the mystery of whether it was credible.
The online retailer is a Spanish store called XUruguay, which listed the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 on September 17, 2025. This date coincided with Rockstar Games' official release window for the title "Fall 2025," leading fans to speculate if the date could be true. Further validity was added to the conversation when fans realized the September 17 date was the same as the release of Grand Theft Auto 5. Then, illusive mystery flavored the conversation when the store randomly removed the date.
What gave more speculatory credibility to the date was a screenshot that stated the store obtained the date directly from PlayStation, but now the store has responded with its own statement about the recent fiasco it's created. According to XUruguay, the date was simply a placeholder as the store simply Googled "GTA release date and the results was (9/17) so we said ok lets start the preorder that day." The store goes on to apologize to the gaming community for the mistake and admits it didn't receive any official information about the release date of the game.
GTA 6 release date leak source update
Like all fans, we are super excited and looking forward to the release of GTA VI, we take as a reference the release of the previous game GTA V which was on September 17, 2013. It was not our intention to generate confusion and we want to clarify that we did not receive at any time from any of the Brands, any official information about the release date of the game.
It all started when we Google GTA release date and the results was (9/17) soo we said ok lets start the Preorder that day. Like you, the only rumors that we are aware of are that it may be in Fall 2025 (September, October or November), but there is nothing officially confirmed and we have no other additional information.
On behalf of the entire XUruguay team we apologize if we excite any gamer or affect any person with the wrong release date of GTA VI, which was simply a mistake, a new guy tells us the release date of GTA on Google (it was GTA V) and we said OK, then put it in (it was more of an internal joke that escalated) and then the speculation began, we know that it is not the correct date since the releases are on Tuesdays o Friday and this date is a Wednesday.
The only thing that is certain is that we were wrong, one of the most important games in history is coming and we are eager to see it.
- wrote XUruguay in a recent statement