Remedy says Max Payne 1 and 2 Remake have a 'similar development budget' as Alan Wake 2

Remedy says that Max Payne 1 and 2 Remake will be a 'major new game with great potential, enabled by a similar development budget as Alan Wake 2'.

Remedy Entertainment posted its latest quarterly report for Q4 2023 after the mega-successful launch of Alan Wake 2, which became Remedy's fastest-selling game ever.

2

Max Payne modern day remake concept (source: Vojciech Chalinski)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Inside that report, Remedy provides some updates on its upcoming Max Payne 1+2 Remake, which the developer said is fully funded by the IP owner and publishing partner, Rockstar Games, who is currently working on the next-generation Grand Theft Auto 6.

Remedy CEO Tero Vertala said: "Max Payne 1&2 Remake also continued in the production readiness stage. The team made considerable progress throughout the year. Max Payne 1&2 remake is going to be a major new game with great potential, enabled by a similar development budget as Alan Wake 2".

The company says that the Max Payne 1+2 Remake project will advance into the next stages of development in the next few months, while Alan Wake 2 has "already recouped a significant part of the investments made by Epic Games Publishing" and that Remedy expects the game to be a "meaningful revenue and profitability driver for the year".

Remedy will develop the Max Payne remakes as AAA productions, while Rockstar Games will fund the work. Remedy will use its in-house Northlight engine, the same engine that powers Control and Alan Wake 2. Alan Wake 2 had a reported $75 million budget, including marketing expenses (which would've been pretty high, considering it was marketed almost everywhere) estimated at around $21.5 million.

As a huge fan of both of the Max Payne games, where I rushed out and purchased the first in physical form on day one, and then Max Payne 2 is something I purchased over Steam, I'm hyped to see what a AAA budget, the Northlight engine, and Remedy can do to improve the world.

Both of the Max Payne games had some of the best physics in a game at the time and even beat some games that came out in 2024. Textures, lighting, reflections, ray tracing, DLSS, we should expect it all. Alan Wake 2 shipped with DLSS 3.5, ray tracing, path tracing, and more... so it would be killer to see Max Payne remakes with the graphics and visual options to match.