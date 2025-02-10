Top 5 best indie games showcased and played at SAGE 2025

Indie developers gathered at SAGE in South Australia to showcase their project and these were some of the best titles I saw at the event.

Independent video game developers gathered at the South Australian Game Exhibition over the weekend to showcase a collection of games currently in development, and these were the best games I saw at the show.

In a world where there are so many games and not enough time to enjoy them, it's sometimes worth seeing where they come from, meeting the people behind the titles, and giving those people feedback on your experience with the game. The South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC) recently held a showcase of South Australia's video game development sector, which featured a bunch of independent developers displaying the games they have been hard at work.

In an effort to shine a light on South Australian game development and indie game development as a whole, I have selected my personal favorite titles from the showcase and linked to each of their Steam listing. Sometimes us gamers forget that great games can be made by just a small team of passionate gamers.

Blood Reaver

Blood Reaver is a dark round-based demonic first-person-shooter that can be played solor or enjoyed in 4-player co-op. Seemingly heavily inspired by Call of Duty Zombies, players can gear up and take on endless hordes of demons in an effort to survive long enough they unlock the ancient secrets of the gods of hell.

Check out Blood Reaver here.

End of Ember

Players pit themselves against the enemies of Hell in this gory twin-stick shooter that appears inspired by The Binding of Issac. End of Ember has many references to iconic horror franchises and will enable players to fight through multiple rooms filled with weird, gross, and difficult enemies.

If you want to see more of End of Ember, check out this link here.

Box Knight

Box Knight is a silly yet extremely fun mix of "the Office" and "Lord of the Rings" with a comic-like aesthetic. Players will embark on a mission to protect the office after the clock strikes 5pm on a Friday. Box Knight pits players against numerous evil beings, and as each office department is liberated players will progress up the Office tower to defeat the CEO.

If you want to see more Box Knight, check out this link here.

Fox and Shadow

Fox and Shadow is a sci-fi dual deckbuilding roguelike in which players will scavager for resources in a broken city in an effort to maintain their crumbling bunker. For each journey players embark on they will choose a Drone and a Pilot, each will have their own type of cards. The cards can be used not only for combat but also to resolve problems players will encounter along their journey.

For more information on Fox and Shadow, check out this link here.

Voxon VX2

While not a game, Voxon displayed some really impressive VLED technology, which developers can get their hands on and create their own games with. Voxon's VLED technology produces real-time interactive volumetric holograms that incorporate millions of points of floating light in a 3D space. If you are interested in reading more about what Voxon is making, check out this link here.