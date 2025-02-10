All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Top 5 best indie games showcased and played at SAGE 2025

Indie developers gathered at SAGE in South Australia to showcase their project and these were some of the best titles I saw at the event.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
3 minutes read time
TL;DR: Independent video game developers showcased their projects at the South Australian Game Exhibition, highlighting the creativity and passion within the local gaming industry.

Independent video game developers gathered at the South Australian Game Exhibition over the weekend to showcase a collection of games currently in development, and these were the best games I saw at the show.

In a world where there are so many games and not enough time to enjoy them, it's sometimes worth seeing where they come from, meeting the people behind the titles, and giving those people feedback on your experience with the game. The South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC) recently held a showcase of South Australia's video game development sector, which featured a bunch of independent developers displaying the games they have been hard at work.

In an effort to shine a light on South Australian game development and indie game development as a whole, I have selected my personal favorite titles from the showcase and linked to each of their Steam listing. Sometimes us gamers forget that great games can be made by just a small team of passionate gamers.

Blood Reaver

Blood Reaver is a dark round-based demonic first-person-shooter that can be played solor or enjoyed in 4-player co-op. Seemingly heavily inspired by Call of Duty Zombies, players can gear up and take on endless hordes of demons in an effort to survive long enough they unlock the ancient secrets of the gods of hell.

Top 5 best indie games showcased and played at SAGE 2025 099071Top 5 best indie games showcased and played at SAGE 2025 099442
Top 5 best indie games showcased and played at SAGE 2025 099483Top 5 best indie games showcased and played at SAGE 2025 099534
Top 5 best indie games showcased and played at SAGE 2025 099585
Check out Blood Reaver here.

End of Ember

Players pit themselves against the enemies of Hell in this gory twin-stick shooter that appears inspired by The Binding of Issac. End of Ember has many references to iconic horror franchises and will enable players to fight through multiple rooms filled with weird, gross, and difficult enemies.

Top 5 best indie games showcased and played at SAGE 2025 099212Top 5 best indie games showcased and played at SAGE 2025 099121
Top 5 best indie games showcased and played at SAGE 2025 099273Top 5 best indie games showcased and played at SAGE 2025 099324
Top 5 best indie games showcased and played at SAGE 2025 099375
If you want to see more of End of Ember, check out this link here.

Box Knight

Box Knight is a silly yet extremely fun mix of "the Office" and "Lord of the Rings" with a comic-like aesthetic. Players will embark on a mission to protect the office after the clock strikes 5pm on a Friday. Box Knight pits players against numerous evil beings, and as each office department is liberated players will progress up the Office tower to defeat the CEO.

Top 5 best indie games showcased and played at SAGE 2025 099621Top 5 best indie games showcased and played at SAGE 2025 099672
Top 5 best indie games showcased and played at SAGE 2025 099703Top 5 best indie games showcased and played at SAGE 2025 099754

If you want to see more Box Knight, check out this link here.

Fox and Shadow

Fox and Shadow is a sci-fi dual deckbuilding roguelike in which players will scavager for resources in a broken city in an effort to maintain their crumbling bunker. For each journey players embark on they will choose a Drone and a Pilot, each will have their own type of cards. The cards can be used not only for combat but also to resolve problems players will encounter along their journey.

Top 5 best indie games showcased and played at SAGE 2025 000051Top 5 best indie games showcased and played at SAGE 2025 000072
Top 5 best indie games showcased and played at SAGE 2025 000093Top 5 best indie games showcased and played at SAGE 2025 000114
Top 5 best indie games showcased and played at SAGE 2025 099765Top 5 best indie games showcased and played at SAGE 2025 099816
Top 5 best indie games showcased and played at SAGE 2025 099947
For more information on Fox and Shadow, check out this link here.

Voxon VX2

While not a game, Voxon displayed some really impressive VLED technology, which developers can get their hands on and create their own games with. Voxon's VLED technology produces real-time interactive volumetric holograms that incorporate millions of points of floating light in a 3D space. If you are interested in reading more about what Voxon is making, check out this link here.

Top 5 best indie games showcased and played at SAGE 2025 098841Top 5 best indie games showcased and played at SAGE 2025 098862
Top 5 best indie games showcased and played at SAGE 2025 098883Top 5 best indie games showcased and played at SAGE 2025 098904
NEWS SOURCE:sagameexhibition.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

