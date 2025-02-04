Here's what to expect from Microsoft's Xbox Showcase next month

Microsoft has just wrapped up the Xbox Developer Direct, and now we are already hearing about the next big Xbox event, the Xbox Showcase.

It wasn't long ago that Microsoft hosted its Xbox Developer Direct, where it showcased a collection of new titles, and now has news on when the next Xbox event is scheduled.

According to a recent article by IGN, the publication's "IGN Fan Fest" will kick off with an Xbox Showcase on February 24, and while details about what the event will entail, we do have a list of the developers that will have their titles featured. Notably, during one of last year's Xbox Showcases, the following titles were unveiled: World Of Warcraft: The War Within, Doom: The Dark Ages, South of Midnight, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Fragpunk, and Fable.

What is confirmed for the event is developer Playstack stating its appearance the event has to do with a new collaboration announcement for the popular title Balatro. From this teaser we can anticipate the announcement will include new cards that are inspired by a range of indie and AAA games. As for what else the event will unveil, we can only speculate. It's likely, given Xbox's position to push onto other platforms, that some of the titles could have cross-platform announcements.

Confirmed studios part of the ID@Xbox Showcase

11 Bit

BigFan

Critical Reflex

Daedalic

Game Source Entertainment

No More Robots

Panic

Playstack

Raw Fury

Thunder Lotus

Cult Games

Team17

Curve

Akapura

Don't Nod

How to watch the ID@Xbox showcase

Australia - 5:00 am AEDT | 4:30 am ACDT | 2:00 am AWST (25 February)

New Zealand - 7:00 am NZDT (25 February)

United States - 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (24 February)

United Kingdom - 6:00 pm GMT | 7:00 pm BST (24 February)

The event will be available for viewing on YouTube and Twitch.