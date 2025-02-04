Here's what to expect from Microsoft's Xbox Showcase next month

It wasn't long ago that Microsoft hosted its Xbox Developer Direct, where it showcased a collection of new titles, and now has news on when the next Xbox event is scheduled.
According to a recent article by IGN, the publication's "IGN Fan Fest" will kick off with an Xbox Showcase on February 24, and while details about what the event will entail, we do have a list of the developers that will have their titles featured. Notably, during one of last year's Xbox Showcases, the following titles were unveiled: World Of Warcraft: The War Within, Doom: The Dark Ages, South of Midnight, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Fragpunk, and Fable.
What is confirmed for the event is developer Playstack stating its appearance the event has to do with a new collaboration announcement for the popular title Balatro. From this teaser we can anticipate the announcement will include new cards that are inspired by a range of indie and AAA games. As for what else the event will unveil, we can only speculate. It's likely, given Xbox's position to push onto other platforms, that some of the titles could have cross-platform announcements.
Confirmed studios part of the ID@Xbox Showcase
- 11 Bit
- BigFan
- Critical Reflex
- Daedalic
- Game Source Entertainment
- No More Robots
- Panic
- Playstack
- Raw Fury
- Thunder Lotus
- Cult Games
- Team17
- Curve
- Akapura
- Don't Nod
How to watch the ID@Xbox showcase
- Australia - 5:00 am AEDT | 4:30 am ACDT | 2:00 am AWST (25 February)
- New Zealand - 7:00 am NZDT (25 February)
- United States - 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (24 February)
- United Kingdom - 6:00 pm GMT | 7:00 pm BST (24 February)
The event will be available for viewing on YouTube and Twitch.