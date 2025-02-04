All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Here's what to expect from Microsoft's Xbox Showcase next month

Microsoft has just wrapped up the Xbox Developer Direct, and now we are already hearing about the next big Xbox event, the Xbox Showcase.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Microsoft has concluded the Xbox Developer Direct, and anticipation is building for the upcoming Xbox Showcase event, which has just got a date attached to it.

It wasn't long ago that Microsoft hosted its Xbox Developer Direct, where it showcased a collection of new titles, and now has news on when the next Xbox event is scheduled.

Here's what to expect from Microsoft's Xbox Showcase next month 1256625
2

According to a recent article by IGN, the publication's "IGN Fan Fest" will kick off with an Xbox Showcase on February 24, and while details about what the event will entail, we do have a list of the developers that will have their titles featured. Notably, during one of last year's Xbox Showcases, the following titles were unveiled: World Of Warcraft: The War Within, Doom: The Dark Ages, South of Midnight, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Fragpunk, and Fable.

What is confirmed for the event is developer Playstack stating its appearance the event has to do with a new collaboration announcement for the popular title Balatro. From this teaser we can anticipate the announcement will include new cards that are inspired by a range of indie and AAA games. As for what else the event will unveil, we can only speculate. It's likely, given Xbox's position to push onto other platforms, that some of the titles could have cross-platform announcements.

Confirmed studios part of the ID@Xbox Showcase

  • 11 Bit
  • BigFan
  • Critical Reflex
  • Daedalic
  • Game Source Entertainment
  • No More Robots
  • Panic
  • Playstack
  • Raw Fury
  • Thunder Lotus
  • Cult Games
  • Team17
  • Curve
  • Akapura
  • Don't Nod

How to watch the ID@Xbox showcase

  • Australia - 5:00 am AEDT | 4:30 am ACDT | 2:00 am AWST (25 February)
  • New Zealand - 7:00 am NZDT (25 February)
  • United States - 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (24 February)
  • United Kingdom - 6:00 pm GMT | 7:00 pm BST (24 February)

The event will be available for viewing on YouTube and Twitch.

NEWS SOURCES:gamespot.com, ign.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

