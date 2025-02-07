All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Artificial Intelligence

Apple stays cautious on AI as DeepSeek's budget model shakes up the industry

As DeepSeek disrupts AI with low-cost innovation, and tech giants battle for users - Apple sticks to its slow-and-steady strategy. Will it pay off?

Apple stays cautious on AI as DeepSeek's budget model shakes up the industry
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech Reporter
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: As DeepSeek’s low-cost AI disrupts the industry, OpenAI and Google rush to adapt—while Apple sticks to its patient, long-term strategy.

The AI landscape has been in flux since DeepSeek's R1 model shook the industry in late January. While OpenAI and Google aggressively push new AI tools and models, Apple has remained patient, a strategy that could pay off long-term.

(Credit: Apple)
4

(Credit: Apple)

Back in October 2024, Apple's CEO Tim Cook described the company's strategy towards AI in simple terms:

"Not first, but best."

Four months later, this deliberate approach appears justified. Few could have anticipated that DeepSeek would build a competitor to OpenAI and Google on a budget of just $6 million - turning the entire market on its back. As a result, both OpenAI and Google have been forced to alter their business models and release offerings cheaper, and faster, to maintain their market share.

In contrast, Apple has been very conservative with its feature rollout. A recently leaked memo from Apple's AI chief John Giannandrea reveals that Apple is prioritizing a revamp of Siri's core infrastructure and improvements to its in-house AI models rather than racing to release new tools. While OpenAI and Google push frequent updates, Apple is focused on long-term AI development, with its next major LLM advancements reportedly not arriving until iOS 19.4 in 2026.

Apple's AI Chief, John Giannandrea (Credit: TechCrunch)
4

Apple's AI Chief, John Giannandrea (Credit: TechCrunch)

Apple's cautious strategy positions them to effectively adapt to the changing tide. As tarrifs are introduced, and the cost of producing AI models decreases, so do business models. Microsoft, Google, Meta Platforms, and Amazon, all plan to increase their investments in AI to the sum of a combined $215 billion. However, if any more groundbreaking innovations occur, perhaps it will be cautious investors like Apple, or smaller, emerging AI players that will reap the benefits.

NEWS SOURCES:nasdaq.com, wsj.com, 9to5mac.com

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Ille joined the TweakTown team in 2025 and has been keeping you updated on the latest in software and artificial intelligence. With interests in computer science, game development, PC hardware, and all things tech-related - there's no area that's off limits. His first experience with PC hardware was with his older brother. A love for gaming, computers, and software blossomed there. He still replays the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series almost annually.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles