Artificial Intelligence

China's humanoid robots slated for mass production by end of 2025

Recent reports highlight how Chinese robotics manufacturer, UBTech, are pushing forward with the release of AI-enabled humanoid robots this year.

Tech Reporter
Published
TL;DR: Chinese manufacturer UBTech is set to mass-produce AI-powered humanoid robots, delivering 500-1000 Walker S units by late 2025.

Chinese robotics manufacturer UBTech is marching forward in the AI robotics race, with recent reports stating that mass production for AI-enabled humanoid robots will be ready by end of 2025.

The company plans to deliver between 500-1000 units of its Walker S series to clients including Apple supplier Foxconn, logistics firm SF Express, and various car manufacturers. They stated that 'over 60%' of units delivered this year will be the Walker S2, which is slated for launch in Q2 2025. With a newer model, the Walker S3, to be introduced later this year.

The Walker S Lite within a smart factory facility (Credit: Getty Images)
3

The UBTech Walker S is an industrial humanoid robot designed for use in sophisticated manufacturing environments. Walker S stands at 1.7 meters tall and is equipped with features such as 'force-compliant drive joints' and 'rigid-flexible coupling' systems for walking, navigation, and object handling. The robot is primarily built for automated assembly lines, with a focus on human-robot communication.

Credit: UBTech
3

The achievement would be a significant milestone in the race for world leadership in artificial intelligence, with the China and US currently battling on the field of tariffs, AI models, and computer chips. UBTech aims to 'introduce humanoid robots to every family in China' as part of a broader strategy to address labor shortages in the country." On Friday, it was reported that UBTech is currently working the DeepSeek R1 model into the latest model.

The surge in Chinese AI robotics accompanies a range of recent implementations of DeepSeek's R1 model across Chinese manufacturing. As the competition between the US and China continues, we'll see what advancements both nations will have in store next.

NEWS SOURCES:economictimes.indiatimes.com, aastocks.com, qviro.com, scmp.com

Tech Reporter

Ille joined the TweakTown team in 2025 and has been keeping you updated on the latest in software and artificial intelligence. With interests in computer science, game development, PC hardware, and all things tech-related - there's no area that's off limits. His first experience with PC hardware was with his older brother. A love for gaming, computers, and software blossomed there. He still replays the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series almost annually.

