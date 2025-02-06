All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Artificial Intelligence

ChatGPT makes previously paid feature available to everyone - no login required

OpenAI took to X on Wednesday to inform users that ChatGPT's AI-powered search feature is now available for all users without needing an account.

Tech Reporter
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: OpenAIhas removed the login requirement for ChatGPT's AI-powered search, making another formerly paid feature free for all users.

Amidst the rising competition from DeepSeek, OpenAI has been rushing to fortify its market share by making more features available to free users. In a recent development, OpenAI has announced they'll be making AI-powered search available to everyone, regardless of whether they have an account. OpenAI posted the announcement to X on Wednesday. The feature was first released to paid users in October 2024, and made available for users with accounts in December.

The move follows a string of feature releases previously only available on paid plans. OpenAI's latest reasoning model, o3-mini, was made available for free for free on the 31st of January. Prior to that, OpenAI's o1-mini was also made openly available without a fee.

(Credit: OpenAI)
2

(Credit: OpenAI)

Since DeepSeek's r1 model burst onto the scene in late January, AI firms have significantly accelerated the pace of their feature rollouts. On Wednesday, Google released its Gemini 2.0 series of models, which included the freemium Gemini 2.0 Flash. Similarly, OpenAI quickly pushed out their AI agent tools 'Operator' and 'Deep Research' in rapid succession.

With competition continuing to rise, the benefits of the latest AI advancements are fortunately passed onto the consumer. DeepSeek's r1's breakthrough in the development of low-cost AI models significantly altered the business model associated with AI tools, and the gap between small and large firms is only continuing to shrink. You can expect to see more free tools become available in the coming months.

To put ChatGPT's AI-powered search engine to the test - head straight to their website and click the 'search' toggle.

NEWS SOURCES:theverge.com, x.com

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Ille joined the TweakTown team in 2025 and has been keeping you updated on the latest in software and artificial intelligence. With interests in computer science, game development, PC hardware, and all things tech-related - there's no area that's off limits. His first experience with PC hardware was with his older brother. A love for gaming, computers, and software blossomed there. He still replays the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series almost annually.

