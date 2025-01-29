All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Artificial Intelligence

NVIDIA CEO says he can't trust Samsung's HBM products or engineers, won't do business with them

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says he can't trust Samsung's HBM memory, 'we cannot trust and do business with them because senior executives change frequently'.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA is distancing itself from Samsung's HBM memory due to trust issues, as stated by CEO Jensen Huang. Despite previous positive remarks, NVIDIA is working to certify Samsung's HBM3E memory for AI GPUs. If unsuccessful, NVIDIA may rely on SK hynix and Micron for HBM supply.

NVIDIA is distancing itself from Samsung and its HBM memory, with CEO Jensen Huang saying the company "can't trust Samsung Electronics' High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) products and engineers".

NVIDIA CEO says he can't trust Samsung's HBM products or engineers, won't do business with them 15
2

In a new report from Korean outlet Hankyung, which reports that NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said in front of Samsung executives: "is a customer of Samsung Electronics, not an employee. Stop calling and asking questions. I can't trust Samsung Electronics' high-bandwidth memory (HBM) products and engineers. We cannot trust and do business with them because senior executives change frequently".

However, even just weeks ago at CES 2025, NVIDIA said "there is no doubt about the success of Samsung Electronics' HBM". Samsung has been struggling to get its HBM3E memory off the ground -- well, out of the semiconductor fabs, you know what I mean -- with NVIDIA reportedly working "as fast as it can" to have Samsung's new HBM3E memory certified to use on its world-leading AI GPUs.

The outlet continues, adding that "Jensen Huang, who had negative feelings toward Samsung Electronics, may have intentionally taken these actions". Whatever happens next, either we see Samsung rise out of the ashes and provide NVIDIA with HBM3E that is approved for use with their AI chips, or not... and if not, NVIDIA will solely rely on HBM partners SK hynix (which it does heavily now for HBM) and US-based Micron.

NEWS SOURCE:hankyung.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

