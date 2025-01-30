All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

ASUS GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080 launch pricing is here: ROG Astral PC RTX 5090 costs $3099

ASUS reveals its launch pricing for NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 + RTX 5080: PRIME RTX 5080 costs $999, ROG Astral LC RTX 5090 costs an insane $3099.

ASUS GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080 launch pricing is here: ROG Astral PC RTX 5090 costs $3099
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: ASUS has announced the pricing for its new GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 graphics cards. The ROG Astral LC RTX 5090 is priced at $3,099, while the PRIME RTX 5080 starts at $999 with special launch pricing. Retailers may adjust prices post-launch, potentially increasing costs.

ASUS has revealed the launch pricing of its new custom GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 graphics cards, with the PRIME RTX 5080 starting at $999 (special launch pricing) while the new flagship ROG Astral LC RTX 5090 costs and eye-watering $3099.

ASUS GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080 launch pricing is here: ROG Astral PC RTX 5090 costs $3099 33
2

In a new report from VC, we're learning that ASUS has suggested retail pricing but "retailers may impose their own margins", adding that "typically, this isn't an issue immediately at launch but becomes one shortly after. This is because many board partners work directly with large retailers, who are politely asked not to sell cards at higher prices. However, these agreements usually don't last long".

ASUS has since confirmed the MSRP models and which ones will cost up to 50% more than NVIDIA's suggested pricing, with ASUS's new flagship ROG Astral LC GeForce RTX 5090 OC Edition costing a whopping $3099, down to the starting price of the PRIME RTX 5080 at $999 (special launch pricing) or $1199 post-launch.

ASUS GeForce RTX 5090 + RTX 5080 launch pricing:

  • ROG Astral LC GeForce RTX 5090 32GB GDDR7 OC Edition: $3,099.99
  • ROG Astral RTX 5090 32GB GDDR7 OC Edition: $2,799.99
  • TUF Gaming RTX 5090 32GB GDDR7: $2,299.99
  • TUF Gaming RTX 5090 32GB GDDR7: $1,999.99 (special launch price)
  • ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 16GB GDDR7 OC Edition: $1,499.99
  • TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5080 16GB GDDR7 OC Edition: $1,349.99
  • Prime GeForce RTX 5080 16GB GDDR7 OC Edition: $1,199.99
  • Prime GeForce RTX 5080 16GB GDDR7: $999.99 (special launch price)
Photo of the ASUS ROG Strix LC NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti OC Edition Gaming Graphics Card
Best Deals: ASUS ROG Strix LC NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti OC Edition Gaming Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$1549.99 USD
$1549.99 USD $1499.99 USD
Buy
$1189 USD
- -
Buy
-
$1670.96 CAD -
Buy
$1624.98 CAD
- -
Buy
$1549.99 USD
$1549.99 USD $1499.99 USD
Buy
$1549.99 USD
$1549.99 USD $1499.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/30/2025 at 4:10 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles