ASUS GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080 launch pricing is here: ROG Astral PC RTX 5090 costs $3099

ASUS has revealed the launch pricing of its new custom GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 graphics cards, with the PRIME RTX 5080 starting at $999 (special launch pricing) while the new flagship ROG Astral LC RTX 5090 costs and eye-watering $3099.

In a new report from VC, we're learning that ASUS has suggested retail pricing but "retailers may impose their own margins", adding that "typically, this isn't an issue immediately at launch but becomes one shortly after. This is because many board partners work directly with large retailers, who are politely asked not to sell cards at higher prices. However, these agreements usually don't last long".

ASUS has since confirmed the MSRP models and which ones will cost up to 50% more than NVIDIA's suggested pricing, with ASUS's new flagship ROG Astral LC GeForce RTX 5090 OC Edition costing a whopping $3099, down to the starting price of the PRIME RTX 5080 at $999 (special launch pricing) or $1199 post-launch.

ASUS GeForce RTX 5090 + RTX 5080 launch pricing: