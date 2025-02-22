All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

ASUS ROG Astral RTX 5090 catches fire, started to smoke: burn marks on both GPU and motherboard

ASUS ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 catches fire, has smoke coming out of the card: Redditor pulls it out, notices burn marks on both the GPU and motherboard.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: A Reddit user reported their ASUS ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 caught fire, causing damage to both the GPU and motherboard. The fire likely originated from a burned MLCC component. Despite the incident, the power connector and cables were unaffected. This highlights potential risks with high-end graphics cards.

ASUS's new flagship ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 has caught fire with smoke billowing out of it, leaving burn marks on both the GPU and motherboard of a Redditor. Check it out:

ASUS ROG Astral RTX 5090 catches fire, started to smoke: burn marks on both GPU and motherboard 04
2

In a post on Reddit, user "Impossible-Weight485" was browsing the internet when his PC shut down all of the sudden. After restarting his system, the graphics card caught fire and smoke started coming out of it. Not a good thing to see for one of the most expensive graphics cards on the planet.

The Redditor explained: "I was playing PC games this afternoon, and when I was done with the games, my PC suddenly shut down while I was browsing websites. When I restarted the PC, the GPU caught fire, and smoke started coming out. When I took out the GPU, I saw burn marks on both the GPU and the motherboard".

The components on the ASUS ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 that were damaged seems to be the single MLCC (Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor) which is burned badly, and most likely the source of the fire itself. The PCIe interface side is toast, but the power connector and power cables seem to not be affected.

NEWS SOURCES:reddit.com, videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

