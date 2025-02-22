ASUS ROG Astral RTX 5090 catches fire, started to smoke: burn marks on both GPU and motherboard

ASUS ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 catches fire, has smoke coming out of the card: Redditor pulls it out, notices burn marks on both the GPU and motherboard.

ASUS's new flagship ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 has caught fire with smoke billowing out of it, leaving burn marks on both the GPU and motherboard of a Redditor. Check it out:

In a post on Reddit, user "Impossible-Weight485" was browsing the internet when his PC shut down all of the sudden. After restarting his system, the graphics card caught fire and smoke started coming out of it. Not a good thing to see for one of the most expensive graphics cards on the planet.

The Redditor explained: "I was playing PC games this afternoon, and when I was done with the games, my PC suddenly shut down while I was browsing websites. When I restarted the PC, the GPU caught fire, and smoke started coming out. When I took out the GPU, I saw burn marks on both the GPU and the motherboard".

The components on the ASUS ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 that were damaged seems to be the single MLCC (Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor) which is burned badly, and most likely the source of the fire itself. The PCIe interface side is toast, but the power connector and power cables seem to not be affected.