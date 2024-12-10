Samsung gearing up for 1c DRAM mass production, its competitive edge in HBM4 memory

TL;DR: Samsung is advancing its next-gen HBM4 memory by preparing for 1c DRAM mass production at its Pyeong Plant 4, with equipment installation starting in Q1 2025. The 1c DRAM, a 6th generation 10nm-class technology, is expected to be fully commercialized in 2025, enhancing Samsung's competitiveness in the AI market. Samsung is advancing its next-gen HBM4 memory by preparing for 1c DRAM mass production at its Pyeong Plant 4, with equipment installation starting in Q1 2025. The 1c DRAM, a 6th generation 10nm-class technology, is expected to be fully commercialized in 2025, enhancing Samsung's competitiveness in the AI market.

Samsung is making advancements on its next-gen HBM4 memory, reportedly gearing up for new 1c DRAM mass production, which is a critical component of the competitiveness of its next-gen HBM4 memory chips.

In a new report from South Korean media outlet ZDNet, Samsung has started ordering equipment from its partners to start a 1c DRAM production line at its Pyeong Plant 4 (P4) with the installation expected to begin in Q1 2025. The introduction of Samsung's production equipment for its new 1c DRAM is expected to begin in February 2025, with more investments into the technology once yield rates stabilize.

ZDNet reports that Samsung had "good dies" from its 1c DRAM production, as it was in pilot line testing for the first time in Q3 2024. The new 1c DRAM represents the 6th generation 10nm-class DRAM, with a circuit line that is around 11-12nm, with it being one generation ahead of the currently commercialized 1b DRAM (5th generation) and is expected to reach full commercialization in 2025.

Samsung used its 1a (4th generation) DRAM for HBM3E, but will change to 1c for its next-gen HBM4 memory, while competitors SK hynix and Micron are expected to stay with 1b DRAM for both HBM3E and HBM4 memory. If Samsung can successfully shift to mass production of 1c DRAM-based HBM4, it would go a long way to making the company more competitive in the AI market with new HBM4 memory.