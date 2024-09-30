China is at least 10 years behind Taiwan in advanced semiconductor manufacturing

China is at least 10 years behind Taiwan when it comes to advanced semiconductor manufacturing, as TSMC inches closer to 2nm mass production.

China is at least 10 years behind Taiwan in advanced semiconductor manufacturing
Published
3 minutes read time

We all know that Taiwan leads the planet when it comes to semiconductor manufacturing, with global semiconductor leader TSMC absolutely dominating... so much so, that China is at least 10 years behind Taiwan according to a new report.

AI-generated image using Grok (source: Grok + <em>TweakTown</em>)
2

AI-generated image using Grok (source: Grok + TweakTown)

Taiwan's chairman of the National Science Council, Wu Chengwen, said that he doubts recent statements that China's semiconductor technology is only 3 years behind Taiwan. The Education and Culture Committee of the Legislative Yuan invited Wu Chengwen to provide a special report on the "Sustainable Scientific Research and Policy Communication" and to prepare for some questions.

Democratic Progressive Party legislator Wu Peiyi made a point that according to recent Japanese media reports, that after a Japanese semiconductor survey company dismantled Huawei smartphones, that China has caught up and that its chip making technology strength is only 3 years behind Taiwan... Chengwen was asked if this was true, to which he replied: "I actually have doubts". The gap should be over 10 years, especially with TSMC knocking on the door of 2nm mass production.

Where does China fit into all of this? Well, according to market research firm TrendForce, China is most active in expanding the production of 28nm and more mature processes, with estimates pointing to China's mature process production capability will account for around 39% of the world's share by 2027.

Photo of the product for sale

NVIDIA H100 Hopper PCIe 80GB

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$28029.99
$28029.99$28029.99$28019.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/30/2024 at 9:56 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:cna.com.tw

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags