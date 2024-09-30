China is at least 10 years behind Taiwan in advanced semiconductor manufacturing

China is at least 10 years behind Taiwan when it comes to advanced semiconductor manufacturing, as TSMC inches closer to 2nm mass production.

We all know that Taiwan leads the planet when it comes to semiconductor manufacturing, with global semiconductor leader TSMC absolutely dominating... so much so, that China is at least 10 years behind Taiwan according to a new report.

Taiwan's chairman of the National Science Council, Wu Chengwen, said that he doubts recent statements that China's semiconductor technology is only 3 years behind Taiwan. The Education and Culture Committee of the Legislative Yuan invited Wu Chengwen to provide a special report on the "Sustainable Scientific Research and Policy Communication" and to prepare for some questions.

Democratic Progressive Party legislator Wu Peiyi made a point that according to recent Japanese media reports, that after a Japanese semiconductor survey company dismantled Huawei smartphones, that China has caught up and that its chip making technology strength is only 3 years behind Taiwan... Chengwen was asked if this was true, to which he replied: "I actually have doubts". The gap should be over 10 years, especially with TSMC knocking on the door of 2nm mass production.

Where does China fit into all of this? Well, according to market research firm TrendForce, China is most active in expanding the production of 28nm and more mature processes, with estimates pointing to China's mature process production capability will account for around 39% of the world's share by 2027.