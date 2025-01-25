All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

Check out these beautiful die shots of NVIDIA's new Blackwell GB202 GPU and GDDR7 memory

NVIDIA's new Blackwell GB202 GPU and GDDR7 memory get some utterly beautiful die shots, with ASUS ROG GeForce RTX 5090D Astral OC'd to 3.4GHz under LN2.

Check out these beautiful die shots of NVIDIA's new Blackwell GB202 GPU and GDDR7 memory
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: ASUS's ROG GeForce RTX 5090D Astral graphics card, overclocked to 3.4GHz with LN2 cooling, broke 3DMark world records, using nearly 1000W of power. It features NVIDIA's Blackwell GB202 GPU with 92 billion transistors and GDDR7 memory, offering significant improvements in bandwidth and efficiency over previous generations.

ASUS's new flagship ROG GeForce RTX 5090D Astral graphics card has been used to break some new 3DMark world records, overclocked to 3.4GHz under LN2 cooling, using close to 1000W of power.

Check out these beautiful die shots of NVIDIA's new Blackwell GB202 GPU and GDDR7 memory 207
8

The achievement was done by ASUS China boss Tony Yu, using the ASUS ROG GeForce RTX 5090D Astral graphics card, tearing down the flagship China-exclusive card revealing the Blackwell GB202 GPU and GDDR7 memory chips underneath. I'm a huge fan of die shots, so let's dive right into it.

NVIDIA's new Blackwell GB202 GPU is fabbed on the TSMC 4nm process node, with up to 92 billion transistors, 4000 AI TOPs, 380 RT TFLOPs, 125 TFLOPS of FP32 compute, and the fastest GDDR7 memory interface with up to 1.8TB/sec memory bandwidth in stock form with the RTX 5090.

Check out these beautiful die shots of NVIDIA's new Blackwell GB202 GPU and GDDR7 memory 206
8
Check out these beautiful die shots of NVIDIA's new Blackwell GB202 GPU and GDDR7 memory 303
8

NVIDIA's move to new GDDR7 memory is a massive upgrade over GDDR6X (and GDDR6 non-X) with twice the bandwidth and data rate of G6 memory, with higher frequencies and lower power consumption. GDDR7 memory supports PAM4 signaling and the PCB materials on the new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs are top-of-the-line from an engineering perspective.

Check out these beautiful die shots of NVIDIA's new Blackwell GB202 GPU and GDDR7 memory 205
8
Check out these beautiful die shots of NVIDIA's new Blackwell GB202 GPU and GDDR7 memory 302
8

The new NVIDIA Blackwell GB202 GPU measures in at 922mm2 which is a 21% increase in die size based on the same node, with the larger die explaining why we're seeing higher costs on the ultra-enthusiast GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards. We could expect an RTX 5090 Ti or TITAN RTX graphics card, which is something I absolutely, definitely need to see.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

