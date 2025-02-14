Meta's next big bet is humanoid robots, plans shape for a new future

Meta has reportedly identified the next lane where it will spend billions of dollars in research and development: AI-powered humanoid robotics.

After betting massively on augmented and virtual reality, Meta has selected its next venture - AI-powered humanoid robotics.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Meta will be pouring a significant amount of money into the research and development of AI-powered humanoid robotics, whose focus will be on completing household chores. The recent report states Meta is forming a new team within its Reality Labs hardware division to begin the work and that internally, the company is planning on making all of the sensors, software, and AI instead of outsourcing. The currently unannounced plan involves Meta in talks with robotics companies such as Unitree Robotics and Figure AI Inc.

At the moment, Meta doesn't plan on releasing a humanoid Meta-branded robot that would be similar to the likes of Tesla's Optimus robot, but according to people familiar with the matter, it isn't completely off the table. Furthermore, Meta confirmed the formation of the new team within the company to employees on Friday and that this team will be led by the former CEO of General Motors Co.'s Cruise self-driving car division, Marc Whitten.

"The core technologies we've already invested in and built across Reality Labs and AI are complementary to developing the advancements needed for robotics," wrote Andrew Bosworth, Meta's chief technology officer, in a memo seen by Bloomberg "We believe that expanding our portfolio to invest in this field will only accrue value to Meta AI and our mixed and augmented reality programs."

The report states the new team will be looking to hire around as 100 engineers across 2025, per one of the people familiar with the matter.