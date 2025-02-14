All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Science, Space, & Robotics

Meta's next big bet is humanoid robots, plans shape for a new future

Meta has reportedly identified the next lane where it will spend billions of dollars in research and development: AI-powered humanoid robotics.

Meta's next big bet is humanoid robots, plans shape for a new future
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Meta plans to invest billions in research and development focused on humanoid robotics.

After betting massively on augmented and virtual reality, Meta has selected its next venture - AI-powered humanoid robotics.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg
2

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Meta will be pouring a significant amount of money into the research and development of AI-powered humanoid robotics, whose focus will be on completing household chores. The recent report states Meta is forming a new team within its Reality Labs hardware division to begin the work and that internally, the company is planning on making all of the sensors, software, and AI instead of outsourcing. The currently unannounced plan involves Meta in talks with robotics companies such as Unitree Robotics and Figure AI Inc.

At the moment, Meta doesn't plan on releasing a humanoid Meta-branded robot that would be similar to the likes of Tesla's Optimus robot, but according to people familiar with the matter, it isn't completely off the table. Furthermore, Meta confirmed the formation of the new team within the company to employees on Friday and that this team will be led by the former CEO of General Motors Co.'s Cruise self-driving car division, Marc Whitten.

"The core technologies we've already invested in and built across Reality Labs and AI are complementary to developing the advancements needed for robotics," wrote Andrew Bosworth, Meta's chief technology officer, in a memo seen by Bloomberg "We believe that expanding our portfolio to invest in this field will only accrue value to Meta AI and our mixed and augmented reality programs."

The report states the new team will be looking to hire around as 100 engineers across 2025, per one of the people familiar with the matter.

Photo of the GAMEMAX 850W 80 PLUS Gold Power Supply
Best Deals: GAMEMAX 850W 80 PLUS Gold Power Supply
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$89.99 USD
- -
Buy
$89.99 USD
- -
Buy
$409.99 CAD
- -
Buy
$89.99 USD
- -
Buy
$89.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/14/2025 at 11:22 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles