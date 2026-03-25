Mark Zuckerberg is building an AI agent to help run Meta as a digital 'co-CEO'

Meta is reportedly building an AI agent to help Zuckerberg with his CEO duties, potentially limiting the need to speak to communicate with his team.

TL;DR: Meta is developing an AI agent to assist CEO Mark Zuckerberg by streamlining information retrieval and reducing his need to communicate with staff. This aligns with Meta's broader investment in AI tools aimed at increasing productivity and flattening teams, reflecting Zuckerberg's vision of AI enhancing workplace efficiency and engagement.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, like other technology leaders, is all in on AI. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, Meta is building an AI agent to help Zuckerberg with his duties as Meta CEO. This could be as simple as assisting him with information retrieval, though the report is light on details on how it will work and fit into the CEO's day-to-day.

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Interestingly, the report notes that information retrieval would help Zuckerberg obtain answers without having to "go through layers of people," suggesting that one of its functions is to reduce his need to engage and communicate with his team. This news of a potential AI agent serving as a co-CEO of sorts at Meta, or as an assistant to the CEO, doesn't come from Meta itself but from a "person familiar with the project."

However, when it comes to leveraging AI and integrating it into Meta, Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed that it's happening. During the company's January earnings call, he said, "We're investing in AI-native tooling so individuals at Meta can get more done." Adding that it's going to help flatten teams and help the company "get more done."

He also added that he thinks AI will be a "lot more fun," which, in the context of an AI agent assisting him and reducing the need to communicate with his employees, is a little concerning. This could imply that Mark Zuckerberg prefers engaging with AI instead of humans, and that it would be more fun than his current workflow and processes.

Of course, widespread AI agents being deployed for employees in a massive Silicon Valley tech giant like Meta is essentially an inevitability. Recently, Meta acquired Moltbook, a company that went viral for creating a social network specifically for AI agents, which could serve as the basis for how Meta's AI agents communicate with each other. This raises the question: which AI agents at Meta will report to Mark Zuckerberg's AI agent?