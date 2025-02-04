GPU-Z v2.62.0 has full support for NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 graphics cards

TL;DR: GPU-Z 2.62.0 now supports NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 and 5080, fixing previous Hot Spot temperature display issues. It adds support for NVIDIA Blackwell and other models. The RTX 5090 emphasizes Neural Rendering and DLSS 4, offering impressive performance and AI features, making it the most powerful GPU currently available. GPU-Z 2.62.0 now supports NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 and 5080, fixing previous Hot Spot temperature display issues. It adds support for NVIDIA Blackwell and other models. The RTX 5090 emphasizes Neural Rendering and DLSS 4, offering impressive performance and AI features, making it the most powerful GPU currently available.

GPU-Z 2.62.0 is here, bringing support for NVIDIA's just-released GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 graphics cards, you can download GPU-Z 2.62.0 right here.

The previous version of GPU-Z wasn't displaying Hot Spot temperatures correctly, with temps stuck at 255 (an unassigned 8-bit integer value). But in the latest release, TechPowerUp has confirmed with VideoCardz that in GPU-Z 2.62.0, it will no longer show information for the Hot Spot temperatures once the 255 value is detected.

Added full support for NVIDIA Blackwell

Added support for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, H200 NVL, RTX 5000 Ada Generation Embedded

Fixed Maxsun vendor name

In his review of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition, our GPU reviewer Kosta explained: "The transition has begun, but the GeForce RTX 5090 solidifies a shift to Neural Rendering for performance and image fidelity. The raw performance capabilities of a gaming GPU will always be vital because you can't have one without the other - but after spending an entire week with the GeForce RTX 5090, it's safe to say that DLSS 4 is not only a selling point but a set of AI models and features that improve PC gaming as a whole".

When looking closely at gaming workloads across native rendering, DLSS Super Resolution, ray tracing, and even Path Tracing with Frame Generation that pushes the RTX 5090 - the results are impressive and, more importantly, jaw-dropping. Looking at every conceivable metric, from raw performance to AI-generated frames, it's the most powerful GPU on the planet right now - and in Founders Edition form, it looks like something from the future".