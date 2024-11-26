NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5090D rumor: same GPU, same clocks, other parts being tuned

There is 'no hardware difference' between NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5090 and the newly-rumored RTX 5090D for the Chinese market, says leaker.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 and its Chinese variant in the newly-revealed GeForce RTX 5090D, won't have any differences when it comes to GPU configurations (core count) and clock speeds.

The new GeForce RTX 5090D graphics card was revealed yesterday, but now leaker "panzerlied" has said "there is no hardware difference between the 5090 and 5090D". He was asked about the RTX 5090 vs RTX 5090D in gaming performance, with the leaker adding "I think there is no difference in frequency".

NVIDIA originally launched the GeForce RTX 4090D in a reactionary way, offering a tweaked RTX 4090 to get around the export ban, as its TPP rating exceeded the limits set by US regulators. NVIDIA simply sliced and diced some of the specifications of the original RTX 4090 in order to get the RTX 4090D into the market early, without looking at other ways to tweak the TPP figure.

We could see that NVIDIA could clamp somewhere in the hardware from exceeding the TPP rating, but inside, it'll still rock the same hardware configuration. This means that we will probably see the original GPU (GB202) but a different SKU, and GPU clock speed changes.

It looks like China could get the RTX 5090D with 21760 CUDA cores and 32GB of GDDR7 memory, with pricing of the RTX 5090 and RTX 5090D set to be pretty much identical. NVIDIA will be launching its new GeForce RTX 5090 in January 2025, with the RTX 5090D launching in late January 2025.