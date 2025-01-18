Apple makes rare admission of failure with 'Apple Intelligece' feature has failed

Apple will soon be disabling one of the many Apple Intelligence features that have rolled out to iOS devices after numerous blunders.

A new report has revealed Apple is preparing to fall on it sword after releasing an Apple Intelligence feature that has been caught producing incorrect information.

A new report from the Washington Post claims Apple is preparing to disable its AI summaries generated for news and entertainment apps after the feature produced factually incorrect information several times. For those wondering what this feature does, Apple Intelligence users receive a notification summarizing the most popular news stories. The idea behind the feature is to provide users with a quick summary of the top headlines, which they can then engage with for further reading.

However, the blunders by the app have become more frequent, with the BBC in December filing a lawsuit against Apple for the feature, stating the BBC reported that a man suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson had shot himself. Now, according to the WAPO report, Apple plans on temporarily disabling the feature in the coming iOS 18.3 update.

