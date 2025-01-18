All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Software & Apps

Apple makes rare admission of failure with 'Apple Intelligece' feature has failed

Apple will soon be disabling one of the many Apple Intelligence features that have rolled out to iOS devices after numerous blunders.

Apple makes rare admission of failure with 'Apple Intelligece' feature has failed
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Apple plans to disable one of its Apple Intelligence features on iOS devices due to multiple issues.

A new report has revealed Apple is preparing to fall on it sword after releasing an Apple Intelligence feature that has been caught producing incorrect information.

Unable to load embed for this post.

A new report from the Washington Post claims Apple is preparing to disable its AI summaries generated for news and entertainment apps after the feature produced factually incorrect information several times. For those wondering what this feature does, Apple Intelligence users receive a notification summarizing the most popular news stories. The idea behind the feature is to provide users with a quick summary of the top headlines, which they can then engage with for further reading.

However, the blunders by the app have become more frequent, with the BBC in December filing a lawsuit against Apple for the feature, stating the BBC reported that a man suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson had shot himself. Now, according to the WAPO report, Apple plans on temporarily disabling the feature in the coming iOS 18.3 update.

"It's wildly irresponsible that Apple doesn't turn off summaries for news apps until it gets a bit better at this AI thing," wrote Geoffrey Fowler, Tech Columnist at The Washington Post

Photo of the MSI Stealth 18 AI Studio 18 240Hz QHD+ Gaming Laptop
Best Deals: MSI Stealth 18 AI Studio 18 240Hz QHD+ Gaming Laptop
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$2723.98 USD
- -
Buy
$2723.98 USD
- -
Buy
£4007.92
- -
Buy
$2723.98 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/17/2025 at 10:13 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, washingtonpost.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles