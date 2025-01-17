Nintendo teases new Mario Kart with 24 player support in Switch 2 trailer

TL;DR: Nintendo officially unveiled the Nintendo Switch 2, featuring a potential new Mario Kart game. The trailer hinted at an updated Donkey Kong design and support for 24 players, the most in the franchise. However, no specific details about the console's specifications or confirmed titles were revealed. Nintendo officially unveiled the Nintendo Switch 2, featuring a potential new Mario Kart game. The trailer hinted at an updated Donkey Kong design and support for 24 players, the most in the franchise. However, no specific details about the console's specifications or confirmed titles were revealed.

Nintendo just officially unveiled the Nintendo Switch 2, and what was seen by many but likely not observed was a new feature of what appears to be a new Mario Kart game.

The Nintendo Switch 2 reveal trailer finally arrived, and while many of the features of the new console, such as size and overall physical design, weren't surprising to anyone who has been keeping up with the tsunami of leaks, there were a few unexpected details. One of which was the sight of what appears to be a brand new Mario Kart game, which makes sense considering Mario Kart 8 is now more than 10 years old, and given the title is one of Nintendo's best-selling games, it makes sense to debut a new iteration with the next-generation console.

Nintendo didn't reveal any specifics about the new console, such as specifications, performance, confirmed titles, etc. But what fans managed to spot in the few seconds of Mario Kart footage that was displayed during the trailer was an updated Donkey Kong design, giving more credence to the notion this is a new Mario Kart game and support for 24 players. Support for 24 players comes from a quick screen grab of the trailer where it shows a starting line with 24 spots available. If true, this would easily be the most players in a single Mario Kart game out of the entire franchise.