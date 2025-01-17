All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Nintendo teases new Mario Kart with 24 player support in Switch 2 trailer

Nintendo officially unveiled the Nintendo Switch 2 and in the trailer it appears a new Mario Kart will be launching alongside with support for 24 players.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Nintendo officially unveiled the Nintendo Switch 2, featuring a potential new Mario Kart game. The trailer hinted at an updated Donkey Kong design and support for 24 players, the most in the franchise. However, no specific details about the console's specifications or confirmed titles were revealed.

Nintendo just officially unveiled the Nintendo Switch 2, and what was seen by many but likely not observed was a new feature of what appears to be a new Mario Kart game.

The Nintendo Switch 2 reveal trailer finally arrived, and while many of the features of the new console, such as size and overall physical design, weren't surprising to anyone who has been keeping up with the tsunami of leaks, there were a few unexpected details. One of which was the sight of what appears to be a brand new Mario Kart game, which makes sense considering Mario Kart 8 is now more than 10 years old, and given the title is one of Nintendo's best-selling games, it makes sense to debut a new iteration with the next-generation console.

Nintendo didn't reveal any specifics about the new console, such as specifications, performance, confirmed titles, etc. But what fans managed to spot in the few seconds of Mario Kart footage that was displayed during the trailer was an updated Donkey Kong design, giving more credence to the notion this is a new Mario Kart game and support for 24 players. Support for 24 players comes from a quick screen grab of the trailer where it shows a starting line with 24 spots available. If true, this would easily be the most players in a single Mario Kart game out of the entire franchise.

NEWS SOURCES:nintendoeverything.com, tweaktown.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

