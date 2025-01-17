All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Artificial Intelligence

NVIDIA ordering more CoWoS-L advanced packaging from TSMC: ready for more Blackwell AI GPUs

NVIDIA's demand for advanced packaging from TSMC, but the tech it needs is changing: Jensen Huang says NVIDIA will transition to CoWoS-L packaging.

NVIDIA ordering more CoWoS-L advanced packaging from TSMC: ready for more Blackwell AI GPUs
TL;DR: NVIDIA is shifting from CoWoS-S to CoWoS-L advanced packaging for its Blackwell AI GPUs, requiring increased capacity from TSMC, the leader in semiconductor technology. This transition aims to enhance NVIDIA's AI GPU capabilities, with CEO Jensen Huang noting a significant increase in advanced packaging capacity compared to two years ago.

In order for NVIDIA's continued AI GPU dominance it needs advanced packaging -- TSMC is the king of the semiconductor industry, and has the world's bleeding-edge advanced packaging technology -- but NVIDIA needs more, much more.

2

NVIDIA's new Blackwell AI GPUs have multiple chips glued together using a complex chip on wafer on substrate (CoWoS) advanced packaging technology that TSMC makes, with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang making some new remarks on needing more CoWoS advanced packaging capacity.

Huang said on the sidelines of an event by chip supplier Siliconware Precision Industries in Taiwan's central Taichung city: "As we move into Blackwell, we will use largely CoWoS-L. Of course, we're still manufacturing Hopper, and Hopper will use CowoS-S. We will also transition the CoWoS-S capacity to CoWos-L. So it's not about reducing capacity. It's actually increasing capacity into CoWoS-L".

Until now, NVIDIA has relied on using only one style of CoWoS advanced packaging -- CoWoS-S -- but the shift to CoWoS-L is happening. Taiwan media is reporting that NVIDIA was cutting CoWoS-S orders from TSMC, and that it could be a "potential hit" to the TSMC revenue.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang added that the amount of advanced packaging capacity was "probably 4 times" the amount available less than two years ago now.

NEWS SOURCE:reuters.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

