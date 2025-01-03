All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Business, Financial & Legal

TSMC to begin equipment move-in at its biggest CoWoS packaging plant in Taiwan in April 2025

TSMC to begin equipment move-in at its biggest CoWoS advanced packaging and testing plant, AP8 in the Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) in April 2025.

Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: TSMC will start equipment installation at its largest CoWoS advanced packaging plant, AP8, in Southern Taiwan Science Park in April 2025, with completion by year-end. The plant will house 2000 machines, addressing high chip demand. CoWoS production capacity is doubling, with a 15-20% price increase expected.

TSMC will reportedly begin equipment move-in at its biggest CoWoS advanced packaging and testing plant -- AP8 -- in the Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) in April 2025, according to the latest reports.

TSMC to begin equipment move-in at its biggest CoWoS packaging plant in Taiwan in April 2025 14
2

The company will have 2000 production line machines installed by the end of 2025, providing a huge boost to equipment makers, with TSMC's single largest advanced packaging plant and its production capacity being "very urgent" in the face of all this high-end chip demand.

TSMC's new CoWoS advanced packaging is in short supply, with production capacity doubled this year at its current factories in Nanke, Zhongke, and Zhunan. This year, TSMC is expected to double the production capacity of CoWoS again, with recent reports that the company is increasing prices of CoWoS advanced packaging by 15-20% this year.

In a report from LTN, we're hearing that supply chain manufacturers estimate that TSMC's new AP8 plant will begin installation in April 2025, and even if Taiwan's installation efficiency is very fast, it will probably not be complete until the end of 2025. The CoWoS advanced packaging plant has the largest number of installed machines, and should be a great supplement for factory management and equipment manufacturers reports LTN.

Yaxiang is a major clean room and electromechanical engineering company, recently holding a press release to confirm the company has received an order for the dismantling project of TSMC's AP8 plant. Yaxiang said that the AP8 facility is 3 stories high, with an area 4x larger than the previous factory area, and the production capacity is "very large".

However, due to customer demand (AI chips) the pre-production work is very short, while planning, design, quotation, and dismantling operations and scheduling are all happening at the same time. The time is "very urgent" and it is the first production expansion project to be completed in such a short time in the past 10 years, adds LTN.

NEWS SOURCE:ec.ltn.com.tw

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

