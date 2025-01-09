Ubisoft confirms Assassin's Creed Shadows is officially delayed again

Ubisoft has announced Assassin's Creed Shadows has been delayed again, with the developing citing more time needed for further polishing.

Ubisoft has announced the launch of Assassin's Creed Shadows will be delayed again, as the developer continues to further polish the controversial title.

Assassin's Creed Shadows has gone through what I would consider as the most tumultuous release in the Assassin's Creed franchise in recent memory, as the development of the game was plagued with heavy criticism from fans of the series for artistic design choices, price, choppy animations, alleged bot purchasing, characters, and setting. This mounting criticism resulted in Ubisoft announcing Assassin's Creed Shadows will be delayed until February 14, 2025, from its original release date of November 15, 2025.

At the time Ubisoft announced it delayed the next installment in the Assassin's Creed series to further polish the game, and now Ubisoft are citing similar reasons, writing in an X post that it will need "a few additional weeks" to implement player feedback that Ubisoft has reportedly been taking in since it announced the first delay. Ubisoft states the new launch date for Assassin's Creed Shadows is now March 20, 2025, which isn't a "few additional weeks" from February 14, 2025, it's actually more than a month, or precisely 34 days.