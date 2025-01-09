All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Ubisoft confirms Assassin's Creed Shadows is officially delayed again

Ubisoft has announced Assassin's Creed Shadows has been delayed again, with the developing citing more time needed for further polishing.

Ubisoft confirms Assassin's Creed Shadows is officially delayed again
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Ubisoft has delayed the release of Assassin's Creed Shadows again, citing the need for further polishing and player feedback implementation. The game has faced significant criticism over design choices, pricing, and technical issues, leading to multiple delays from its original November 2025 release date.

Ubisoft has announced the launch of Assassin's Creed Shadows will be delayed again, as the developer continues to further polish the controversial title.

Assassin's Creed Shadows has gone through what I would consider as the most tumultuous release in the Assassin's Creed franchise in recent memory, as the development of the game was plagued with heavy criticism from fans of the series for artistic design choices, price, choppy animations, alleged bot purchasing, characters, and setting. This mounting criticism resulted in Ubisoft announcing Assassin's Creed Shadows will be delayed until February 14, 2025, from its original release date of November 15, 2025.

At the time Ubisoft announced it delayed the next installment in the Assassin's Creed series to further polish the game, and now Ubisoft are citing similar reasons, writing in an X post that it will need "a few additional weeks" to implement player feedback that Ubisoft has reportedly been taking in since it announced the first delay. Ubisoft states the new launch date for Assassin's Creed Shadows is now March 20, 2025, which isn't a "few additional weeks" from February 14, 2025, it's actually more than a month, or precisely 34 days.

NEWS SOURCE:x.com

Junior Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

