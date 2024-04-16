Pimax Crystal Super announced, new flagshig VR headset with 4K 120Hz per eye QLED panels

With QLED panels delivering 29.5 million pixels, the new flagship Pimax Crystal Super's QLED panels sound more impressive for VR than the Apple Vision Pro.

Premium and high-end Virtual Reality headset maker Pimax was one of the first companies to deliver a 4K VR headset, and later this year, it's set to launch one of the most impressive PCVR headsets to date.

6

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

With a per-eye resolution of 3840 x 3840 (which is more than 4K!) and a wide 150-degree field of view with a whopping 29.5 million pixels across its QLED displays, the Pimax Crystal Super is shaping up to be a beast of a VR headset. It has been designed primarily for PCVR, and its pixel counts are higher than those of the Apple Vision Pro (23 million) and the Meta Quest 3 (9.1 million). It's considerably lighter than the existing Pimax Crystal headset without standalone VR hardware.

Pimax announced the new flagship during its recent Frontiers 2024 event, where it also announced the more affordable Pimax Crystal Light, which removes the XR2 chip to present the popular Pimax Crystal headset in lightweight standalone PCVR form.

6

The Pimax Crystal Light starts at $699 USD for the model without local dimming and costs $899 for the model with local dimming. It is lighter than the standard Crystal but retains features like the 2880 x 2880 up to 120 Hz per-eye resolution, inside-out tracking, touch controllers, and high-quality glass lenses.

Pimax is marketing the Pimax Crystal Light as a "high-end PCVR for everyone" designed to enhance PCVR experiences and games like Microsoft Flight Simulator, F1 23, Half-Life: Alyx, and Star Wars: Squadrons.

Back to the Pimax Crystal Super, its QLED panels feature a mini-LED back panel with 912 lighting zones per eye to deliver deeper blacks and a more immersive experience. Pimax is also set to offer a version with miro-OLED panels with a 4K per-eye resolution. However, the refresh rate will top out at 90Hz.

6

The Pimax Crystal Super QLED model will launch at $1,799 USD, and the Pimax Crystal Super Micro-OLED model will cost $1,999 USD. Pimax is also set to launch a wireless 60G Airlink device that connects to its headsets and a PC for wireless VR for $299 USD.