It sounds like more first-party PlayStation games will come to competing platforms

Interesting comments from PlayStation gaming CEO Hermen Hulst may indicate that more new games in key first-party IPs could come to platforms like Switch.

Sony technically released its very first Nintendo Switch game with LEGO Horizon Adventures, and it sounds like more multi-platform PlayStation games could be on the way.

2024 saw pretty much everyone breaking game exclusivity except for Nintendo. Both PlayStation and Xbox released first-party games on competing products throughout the year, underlining just how important it is for the Big 3 to work together. Microsoft is all-in on breaking exclusivity as more first-party games like Indiana Jones and Outer Worlds 2 jump to PlayStation 5.

Sony, on the other hand, has been reticent to break exclusivity and offer its marquee games to console rivals. PC is a different story, and Sony has launched nearly 20 PlayStation games on Steam in a bid to sell more copies of its games. But in 2024, Sony also brought its first game to Switch--a smaller-scale, family-friend LEGO game, not a major AAA hit like God of War--and recent comments from PlayStation management may indicate that widespread sales and engagement are more important than closed-end exclusivity.

In a recent interview with Famitsu magazine, PlayStation Business Group CEO Hermen Hulst commented on the team's trajectory, saying that Sony intends to expand its reach through more games like LEGO Horizon Adventures

"PlayStation Studios aims to expand the PlayStation community through games such as Astro Bot and LEGO Horizon Adventures, and we also plan to release great titles such as Ghost of Yotei in the future. We hope that more players will continue to enjoy our works," Hulst told the Japanese publication.

"PlayStation Studios is a place where talented creators gather, and we are very happy that Astro Bot, created by Japan's Team ASOBI, is receiving praise around the world. This is a very important title in our portfolio."

Elsewhere in the interview, Hulst affirms that Sony is very careful and deliberate with the games that it selects to enter development. Sony puts these games through a rigorous review process, Hulst says.

It remains to be seen how well LEGO Horizon Adventures did on Switch, but given Nintendo's massive 146 million Switch installed base, we probably will see more kid-friendly types of PlayStation adaptations on the platform in the future.