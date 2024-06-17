Xbox games were the most popular games on PS5 and PS4 in May 2024

First-party Xbox Game Studios hit Sea of Thieves was the most downloaded and installed game on PlayStation 5 last month. PS5 gamers are all in on Xbox.

Earlier this year, when Microsoft announced it would start releasing more first-party Xbox titles on Sony's PlayStation consoles, it shocked many longtime Xbox gamers. Although we're now in a place where even Sony is releasing major first-party PlayStation games on PC and even the Nintendo Switch (with its upcoming LEGO Horizon spin-off), seeing first-party Xbox games on PS5 hits a little differently because they're competing platforms.

2

First-party Xbox Game Studios hit Sea of Thieves was the most downloaded and installed game on PlayStation 5 last month.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Popular Now: NASA confirms an interstellar spacecraft sent messages to Earth

With the dust now settled on Microsoft's decision to bring select Xbox titles to the PS5, the controversial move is proving successful. First-party Xbox Game Studios game Sea of Thieves was the most downloaded PlayStation 5 game chart in the US/Canada and the European region in May 2024.

More PlayStation 5 gamers downloaded and installed Sea of Thieves in May 2024 than they did Madden, Call of Duty, Helldivers 2, Grand Theft Auto 5, Fallout 4, and Stellar Blade. Fellow Xbox game Minecraft topped the PS4 charts for the same regions.

Although it didn't make the top ten, Obsidian's survival game Grounded, another first-party Xbox game released on PS5, did show up at Number 12 - showcasing a definite appetite for Xbox games on the PS5.

Microsft plans to bring more games to PlayStation consoles but will decide what games to bring on a case-by-case basis. Recent Xbox game announcements, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and DOOM: The Dark Ages, will be released on day one on Xbox Game Pass as well as PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles. Recent Xbox game announcements like Fable and Gears of War: E-Day are expected to remain exclusive to Xbox and PC.

So far, Sony hasn't expressed any interest in bringing any of its first-party games to Xbox consoles - instead, it plans to expand its presence on PC and Nintendo Switch.