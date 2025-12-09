NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang tells Joe Rogan an 'AI doomsday is never going to happen'

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang sits down and chats with Joe Rogan, tells him an 'AI doomsday is never going to happen', no Terminator-level event.

TL;DR: NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang discussed the rapid advancement of Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI, predicting AI will generate 90% of the world's knowledge within a few years. He dismissed fears of AI surpassing humans as the apex species, emphasizing AI's role in augmenting intelligence and solving complex tasks.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang sat down with Joe Rogan last week, where he provided some thoughts on his opinion of LLMs of today, turning into Terminator, tomorrow. Check it out:

Joe asked Jensen what he thought about AI and LLMs (Large Language Models) of today, which include generative AI, edge AI, agentic workflows, and more AI workloads. LLMs are super advanced right now, where they will replace many humans in their roles in the coming years, but some worry AI-boosted capabilities will go "too far", where they replace human beings as the "apex species".

Joe Rogan asked: "Well, I don't assume that it would do harm to us, but the fear would be that we would no longer have control and that we would no longer be the apex species on the planet. This thing that we created would now be. Is that funny?"

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang responded: "No, I just think it's not going to happen. I just think it's extremely unlikely. I believe it is possible to create a machine that imitates human intelligence and has to understand information, understand instructions, break the problem down, solve problems, and perform tasks. I believe that completely. In the future, in a couple of years, maybe two or three years, 90% of the world's knowledge will likely be generated by AI".