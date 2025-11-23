Steam Machine was inspired by Steam Deck owners who play docked to a TV

TL;DR: Valve's revived Steam Machine builds on Steam Deck insights, targeting users who dock their handhelds as PC consoles. Leveraging SteamOS improvements and Deck Verified software, Valve refines hardware and controls based on real user feedback, aiming to enhance living room gaming with optimized performance and seamless input options.

The Steam Machine was mostly inspired by gamers who hooked up their Steam Decks to TV sets, showing an interesting hardware innovation crossover.

While Nintendo created consoles first, handhelds, second, and then finally a unified handheld-console, Valve's own hardware journey has been a bit different. Valve tried Steam Machines in 2015, which failed due to lack of content. Then Valve pushed the Steam Deck, leading to major learnings, and now 10 years later after their first introduction, the Steam Machine is back in the limelight.

This time around, Valve has taken everything it's learned from the Steam Deck, most notably the significant SteamOS advancements and Deck Verified software spec. The current Steam Machine was ultimately informed by a specific part of the Steam Deck userbase--those that ended up using their Decks as makeshift PC consoles.

In a recent interview with Skill Up, Valve software engineer Pierre-Loup Griffais and designer Lawrence Yang describe the iterative process between the Steam Deck and the Steam Machine, and how both devices are inextricably linked.

Below we have a quick transcript of what was said: