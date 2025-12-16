Steam Replay 2025 shows that only 14% of all user playtime was spent playing new PC games

Popular Steam Replay 2025 is here, and in addition to seeing all of your PC gaming stats for the year we learn some interesting things about PC gaming in 2025.

Steam Replay 2025 is here, which is Valve's annual wrap-up, so you can get a detailed breakdown on all of the games you've played this year. All you need to do is head to the Steam Replay 2025 page, and you'll be presented with a personalized breakdown of your 2025 PC gaming habits alongside how your stats compare to the rest of the community and a very cool calendar view of your 2025 PC gaming journey.

Steam Replay 2025 also includes a special breakdown for Steam Deck owners.

From the number of games played through to the achievements you've unlocked, you'll also get some interesting insights. For example, according to the Steam Replay 2025, PC gamers spend, on average, 40% of their playtime playing games released 8 or more years ago. Which, surprisingly, makes sense when you realize that popular titles like DOTA 2 and PUBG: Battlegrounds fall into this category.

And when you add in that 44% of all Steam users' playtime was spent playing games that were 1 - 7 years old in 2025, that only leaves 14% of all playtime on Steam spent playing new PC games released in 2025.

In fact, the median number of games played by all Steam users is only 4, which means PC gamers are spending more and more time with a handful of titles rather than jumping from one game to another. Steam Replay 2025 also includes a breakdown of what games you played with keyboard and mouse versus controller, as well as a special section for Steam Deck owners so they can see what games they played the most on Valve's portable gaming handheld.