SK hynix develops new PS1012 U.2 high-capacity SSD for AI data centers, up to 61TB

SK hynix has developed the new PS1012 U.2 high-capacity SSD for AI data centers, with an astonishing 61TB drive based on QLC tech, with transfer speed of up to 32 GT/s with PCIe 5.0.

The company announced it has completed the development of its high-capacity SSD product "PS1012 U.2" designed for AI data centers, tapping QLC technology that helps enable high capacity, becoming the industry standard. SK hynix has developed a 61TB SSD using this technology, and introduced it to the market.

SK hynix's new PS1012 doubles the bandwidth to the SSD thanks to the newer PCIe Gen5 standard over the Gen4 standard, offering 32 GT/s with sequential read performance of 13GB/sec (13,000MB/sec) which is double that of the Gen4 SSDs before it.

SK hynix has also said that it plans to supply the new samples of its PS1012 U.2 high-capacity SSD to global server manufacturers within this year for product evaluation, and has plans to expand the product line with a bonkers 122TB SSD in Q3 2025. The South Korean giant is also aiming to lead the SSD market with ultra-high-capacity SSDs that are a mind-blowing 244TB capacity, using the world's highest 321-layer 4D NAND that the company developed in November, which will help overcome the capacity limitations of eSSD.

Ahn Hyun, President and Chief Development Officer of SK hynix, said: "SK hynix and Solidigm are strengthening our QLC-based high-capacity SSD lineup to solidify our technological leadership in NAND solutions for AI. In the future, we will lay the foundation for growth to become a Full Stack AI memory provider by meeting the diverse needs of AI data center customers based on our high competitiveness in the eSSD field".