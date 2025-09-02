Report: Ubisoft plans to release up to 9 games in the next two years

Ubisoft still has a ton of games on its release slate, including Splinter Cell remake, new Far Cry and Assassin's Creed games, even Beyond Good & Evil 2.

TL;DR: Ubisoft plans to release up to nine games by 2027, including major AAA titles like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Splinter Cell remakes, alongside experimental online projects. Backed by a $1.2 billion Tencent investment, Ubisoft aims to grow its key franchises into billion-euro properties with a robust game slate.

Ubisoft could release up to 9 games in the next few years, including multiple mainline titles and experimental online games, sources tell Insider Gaming.

Ubisoft still has a major slate of games in various stages of production, with projects ranging from mainline sequels to big franchises like Assassin's Creed to experimental games-as-a-service type of experiences.

Reports indicate that the French publisher could launch multiple AAA projects through 2026 and 2027, including a Splinter Cell remake, a new Ghost Recon game, and new entries in both Assassin's Creed and Far Cry.

According to Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson, Ubisoft's game slate for 2026 - 2027 looks like this:

Project Ovr - The next mainline Ghost Recon game

Project Hexe - The next mainline Assassin's Creed game

Project North - Splinter Cell remake

Project Blackbird - The next mainline Far Cry game

Project Maverick - New Far Cry extraction-based shooter

Project Rewind - Prince of Persia Remake

Project Alterra - An Animal Crossing-esque type game

Project Crest - WW2 extraction-based shooter

Project BG&E2 - Beyond Good and Evil 2

Project Obsidian - Assassin's Creed Black Flag remake

Project Invictus - Assassin's Creed multiplayer

The last two games on this list were meant to launch in 2025, so it's unclear what's going on behind the scenes. As always, nothing has been confirmed, and this list of games will undoubtedly change in the coming months and years as projects get cancelled, rebooted, iterated upon, etc.

The news comes at an interesting time for Ubisoft, which just made a billion-dollar deal with Tencent to fund new projects.

The deal sees Tencent injecting $1.2 billion into a new Ubisoft-run subsidiary--this new company houses all of Ubisoft's most valuable franchises, including Assassin's Creed, Rainbow Six, and Far Cry. This provides new funding for these projects and gives Tencent 25% stake in the group.

Ubisoft wants to make these franchises into billion-euro properties, so the high volume of game releases could align with this business plan.