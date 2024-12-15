Overwatch 2's latest collab brings Avatar: The Last Airbender into the mix on December 17

Blizzard has just announced its latest Overwatch 2 collaboration, introducing Overwatch 2 x Avatar: The Last Airbender, which drops into the game on December 17. Check it out:
The developer has multiple new skins in the theme of Avatar: The Last Airbender, with new skins for Mei, Zenyatta, Orisa, Venture, Genji, and Kiriko. Not only are there new skins, but you can complete challenges to earn themed sprays, voice lines, and player icons.
The upcoming Overwatch 2 x Avatar: The Last Airbender runs between December 17-30, so gather your Gaang and summon the strength of water, earth, fire, and air in Overwatch 2.
- Mei as Katara - Flow into battle as the Water Tribe's wise and fluid defender. Complete special challenges to unlock this skin and bend the flow of battle in your favor.
- Zenyatta as Aang - Channel the Air Nomad's legacy of peace and resilience as you glide into combat with the spiritual grace of the Avatar himself, a beacon of hope in any fight.
- Orisa as Appa - Fly into the fray with your team's steadfast protector, embodying loyalty and strength to carry your team to victory. *Yip yip!*
- Venture as Toph - Shake your enemies' foundations as the unyielding, earthbending master who stands strong against all odds. Show them what true strength looks like, whether they see it coming or not.
- Genji as Zuko - Fuel your flames with the determined firebender whose heart burns with purpose and redemption, embracing his fierce determination and resilience.
- Kiriko as Suki - Strike with precision and grace, honoring the unbreakable spirit of a Kyoshi Warrior and blending resolve, strength, and loyalty.