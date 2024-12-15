All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Overwatch 2's latest collab brings Avatar: The Last Airbender into the mix on December 17

Blizzard's next collaboration for Overwatch 2 is close: Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming to the game, with 6 new skins launching on December 17.

Overwatch 2's latest collab brings Avatar: The Last Airbender into the mix on December 17
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Blizzard announced an Overwatch 2 collaboration with Avatar: The Last Airbender, launching December 17-30. It features new skins for Mei, Zenyatta, Orisa, Venture, Genji, and Kiriko, themed after Avatar characters. Players can also complete challenges to earn themed sprays, voice lines, and player icons.

Blizzard has just announced its latest Overwatch 2 collaboration, introducing Overwatch 2 x Avatar: The Last Airbender, which drops into the game on December 17. Check it out:

The developer has multiple new skins in the theme of Avatar: The Last Airbender, with new skins for Mei, Zenyatta, Orisa, Venture, Genji, and Kiriko. Not only are there new skins, but you can complete challenges to earn themed sprays, voice lines, and player icons.

The upcoming Overwatch 2 x Avatar: The Last Airbender runs between December 17-30, so gather your Gaang and summon the strength of water, earth, fire, and air in Overwatch 2.

  • Mei as Katara - Flow into battle as the Water Tribe's wise and fluid defender. Complete special challenges to unlock this skin and bend the flow of battle in your favor.
  • Zenyatta as Aang - Channel the Air Nomad's legacy of peace and resilience as you glide into combat with the spiritual grace of the Avatar himself, a beacon of hope in any fight.
  • Orisa as Appa - Fly into the fray with your team's steadfast protector, embodying loyalty and strength to carry your team to victory. *Yip yip!*
  • Venture as Toph - Shake your enemies' foundations as the unyielding, earthbending master who stands strong against all odds. Show them what true strength looks like, whether they see it coming or not.
  • Genji as Zuko - Fuel your flames with the determined firebender whose heart burns with purpose and redemption, embracing his fierce determination and resilience.
  • Kiriko as Suki - Strike with precision and grace, honoring the unbreakable spirit of a Kyoshi Warrior and blending resolve, strength, and loyalty.
Photo of the Funko Pop! Games: Overwatch 2 - Kiriko
Best Deals: Funko Pop! Games: Overwatch 2 - Kiriko
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/16/2024 at 7:23 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles