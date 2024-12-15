Overwatch 2's latest collab brings Avatar: The Last Airbender into the mix on December 17

Blizzard's next collaboration for Overwatch 2 is close: Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming to the game, with 6 new skins launching on December 17.

Blizzard has just announced its latest Overwatch 2 collaboration, introducing Overwatch 2 x Avatar: The Last Airbender, which drops into the game on December 17. Check it out:

The developer has multiple new skins in the theme of Avatar: The Last Airbender, with new skins for Mei, Zenyatta, Orisa, Venture, Genji, and Kiriko. Not only are there new skins, but you can complete challenges to earn themed sprays, voice lines, and player icons.

The upcoming Overwatch 2 x Avatar: The Last Airbender runs between December 17-30, so gather your Gaang and summon the strength of water, earth, fire, and air in Overwatch 2.