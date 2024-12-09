All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
IT/Datacenter & Super Computing

Google unveils its state-of-the-art quantum chip, Willow: destroys supercomputers in benchmarks

Google introduces Willow, its latest quantum chip that has state-of-the-art performance: beating supercomputers that take trillions of years, in 5 minutes.

Google unveils its state-of-the-art quantum chip, Willow: destroys supercomputers in benchmarks
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Google introduced the Willow quantum chip, capable of performing computations in under five minutes that would take supercomputers 10 septillion years. This advancement supports the vision of using quantum mechanics to solve major global challenges. The chip's development began over a decade ago, led by Google Quantum AI Founder Hartmut Neven.

Google has just introduced its state-of-the-art quantum chip dubbed Willow, with Willow performing a standard benchmark computation in under 5 minutes, something that would take one of the world's fastest supercomputers 10 septillion years or 10,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 years... or longer than the universe has existed.

Google Quantum AI Founder and Lead, Hartmut Neven, wrote an extensive blog explaining the new Willow quantum chip and its journey beginning over 10 years ago when Neven founded Google Quantum AI back in 2012.

The vision was to build a useful, large-scale quantum computer that could use quantum mechanics -- the "operating system" of nature to the extent we know it today -- in order to benefit society by advancing scientific discovery, developing helpful applications, and solving some of the world's biggest problems.

Neven wrote: "Willow's performance on this benchmark is astonishing: It performed a computation in under five minutes that would take one of today's fastest supercomputers 1025 or 10 septillion years. If you want to write it out, it's 10,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 years. This mind-boggling number exceeds known timescales in physics and vastly exceeds the age of the universe. It lends credence to the notion that quantum computation occurs in many parallel universes, in line with the idea that we live in a multiverse, a prediction first made by David Deutsch".

Google unveils its state-of-the-art quantum chip, Willow: destroys supercomputers in benchmarks
You can read the full run down on Google's new Willow quantum chip here.

NEWS SOURCE:blog.google

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

