D-Wave goes Down Under, Leap quantum cloud service now in Australia

D-Wave Systems Inc. expands its Leap quantum cloud service to India and Australia, access to its D-Wave 2000Q quantum computers.

D-Wave Systems Inc. has just announced that it has expanded its Leap quantum cloud service to two new markets: India and Australia.

This move is a big deal for both India and Australia as it means developers, researchers, and businesses in those countries get access to something quite incredible -- and something not available in their respective countries: access to D-Wave 2000Q quantum computers.

D-Wave Systems recently opened up their D-Wave 2000Q quantum computers over the same Leap quantum cloud service to researchers and scientists to help out in the COVID-19 pandemic. This news now unlocks India and Australia researchers access to use the quantum computers for their tasks.

The company doesn't just provide access to its D-Wave 2000Q quantum computers, but hybrid solvers and the Quantum Application Environment (QAE) in real-time through the Leap cloud service. Leap also offers free developer plans, teaching and learning tools, code samples, demos and an emerging quantum community to help developers, forward-thinking business and researchers get started building and deploying quantum applications.

Leap is now available in 37 countries across the US, Europe and Asia Pacific which unlocks hundreds of thousands of new developers and enterprises to use D-Wave's quantum computers and services over the Leap cloud service.

D-Wave unveiled Leap 2 earlier this year, and now that Indian and Australian users have access to the D-Wave 2000Q quantum computer, they get access to the new features and tools of Leap 2. These include:

Hybrid Solver Service : The hybrid solver service is a managed cloud-based service allowing users to easily solve large and complex problems of up to 10,000 variables. The hybrid solver automatically runs problems on a collection of quantum and classical cloud resources, using D-Wave's advanced algorithms to decide the best way to solve a problem.

Integrated Developer Environment (IDE) : The IDE is a prebuilt, ready-to-code environment in the cloud configured with the latest Ocean SDK for quantum hybrid development in Python. The Leap IDE includes the new D-Wave problem inspector and Python debugging tools. Developers can share code and contribute to the Ocean tools through the seamless GitHub integration.

Problem Inspector : The problem inspector gives developers a visual representation of their problems on the quantum processing unit, allowing them to fine-tune code and improve results.

Flexible Access: With Leap, users have access to flexible increments of computing time across quantum and classical systems, catering to all skill and investment levels. Interested developers and businesses can access Leap with both free and paid plans : With Leap, users have access to flexible increments of computing time across quantum and classical systems, catering to all skill and investment levels. Interested developers and businesses can access Leap with both free and paid plans here

Murray Thom, Vice President of Software and Services, D-Wave said: "Quantum computing is poised to fundamentally transform the way businesses solve critical problems, leading to new efficiencies and profound business value in industries like transportation, finance, pharmaceuticals and much more".

He continues: "The future of quantum computing is in the cloud. That's why we were eager to expand Leap to India and Australia, where vibrant tech scenes will have access to real-time quantum computers and the hybrid solver service for the first time, unlocking new opportunities across industries".