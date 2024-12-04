Google announces generative video model 'Veo' to compete with OpenAI's impending Sora AI model

TL;DR: Google has launched Veo, a generative AI video model, on its Vertex AI platform, surpassing OpenAI's Sora. Veo creates high-quality 1080p videos from text or image prompts, appealing to advertisers for cost-effective content creation. Imagen 3, a text-to-image model, will be available to all Vertex AI customers next week. Google has launched Veo, a generative AI video model, on its Vertex AI platform, surpassing OpenAI's Sora. Veo creates high-quality 1080p videos from text or image prompts, appealing to advertisers for cost-effective content creation. Imagen 3, a text-to-image model, will be available to all Vertex AI customers next week.

Google has just introduced its new generative AI video model, Veo, beating OpenAI's text-to-video service Sora, launching Veo into private preview on Google's in-house Vertex AI platform.

Google's new Veo model can generate "high-quality" 1080p resolution videos in multiple different visual and cinematic styles, all from text or image-based prompts. The search giant unveiled its text-to-video model a few months ago with generated clips that would be "beyond a minute" in length, but the company didn't specify... but now, these videos that were made by Veo are pretty astounding.

The latest version of Google Imagen 3 text-to-image generative will be online and available for all Google Cloud customers on Vertex "starting next week" says the company, which will see an expansion of its US-first release on Google's AI Text Kitchen in August 2024.

Google it pitching its new Veo to advertisers as a way to make ads both faster, and cheaper to make. There are companies like Modelez International (the owners of Oreo), WPP, and travel outlet Agoda already using Veo to create marketing content.

Google went as far as showing the video that Agoda's marketing team made using Veo, which looks good... but it has that obvious "this was made with AI" feel, and I don't like it at all. Impressive technological feat, but I don't like the future of AI-made marketing, at all. I can see companies that want spend as least amount of money as possible using text-to-video services like Veo, but I know we'll see a flood of these videos in the months and years to come.