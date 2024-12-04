Google announces generative video model 'Veo' to compete with OpenAI's impending Sora AI model

All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Artificial Intelligence

Google announces Veo, its new advanced video generation model developed by DeepMind, to compete with OpenAI's upcoming text-to-video service 'Sora'.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Google has launched Veo, a generative AI video model, on its Vertex AI platform, surpassing OpenAI's Sora. Veo creates high-quality 1080p videos from text or image prompts, appealing to advertisers for cost-effective content creation. Imagen 3, a text-to-image model, will be available to all Vertex AI customers next week.

Google has just introduced its new generative AI video model, Veo, beating OpenAI's text-to-video service Sora, launching Veo into private preview on Google's in-house Vertex AI platform.

Google's new Veo model can generate "high-quality" 1080p resolution videos in multiple different visual and cinematic styles, all from text or image-based prompts. The search giant unveiled its text-to-video model a few months ago with generated clips that would be "beyond a minute" in length, but the company didn't specify... but now, these videos that were made by Veo are pretty astounding.

The latest version of Google Imagen 3 text-to-image generative will be online and available for all Google Cloud customers on Vertex "starting next week" says the company, which will see an expansion of its US-first release on Google's AI Text Kitchen in August 2024.

Google it pitching its new Veo to advertisers as a way to make ads both faster, and cheaper to make. There are companies like Modelez International (the owners of Oreo), WPP, and travel outlet Agoda already using Veo to create marketing content.

Google went as far as showing the video that Agoda's marketing team made using Veo, which looks good... but it has that obvious "this was made with AI" feel, and I don't like it at all. Impressive technological feat, but I don't like the future of AI-made marketing, at all. I can see companies that want spend as least amount of money as possible using text-to-video services like Veo, but I know we'll see a flood of these videos in the months and years to come.

  • Veo, now available on Vertex AI in private preview, empowers companies to effortlessly generate high-quality videos from simple text or image prompts. As the first hyperscaler to offer an image-to-video model, we're helping companies transform their existing creative assets into dynamic visuals. This groundbreaking technology unlocks new possibilities for creative expression and streamlines video production workflows.
  • Imagen 3 will be available to all Vertex AI customers starting next week. Imagen 3 generates the most realistic and highest quality images from simple text prompts, surpassing previous versions of Imagen in detail, lighting, and artifact reduction. Businesses can seamlessly create high quality images that reflect their own brand style and logos for use in marketing, advertising, or product design.
NEWS SOURCES:cloud.google.com, androidpolice.com, theverge.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

