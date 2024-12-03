All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Global Giveaway - Win 1 of 3 ID-Cooling High-Performance Coolers, open worldwide until Dec 9
Gaming

Ubisoft sunsets first-person shooter XDefiant due to unprofitability

After poor performance and unprofitability, Ubisoft has chosen to sunset its free-to-play first-person shooter XDefiant as it reduces costs & spending.

Ubisoft sunsets first-person shooter XDefiant due to unprofitability
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Ubisoft has sunset XDefiant, a free-to-play shooter, due to unmet expectations. The game is no longer available for download or new registrations, but servers will remain online until June 2025.

Ubisoft has officially sunset XDefiant, a new free-to-play shooter that failed to meet internal expectations.

Ubisoft sunsets first-person shooter XDefiant due to unprofitability 2
2

The reports were right: Ubisoft's FPS XDefiant was indeed struggling, and Ubisoft has ultimately made the decision to pull the plug on the game. The game is now in its winding down phase. XDefiant is no longer available to download, and gamers can't make new user registrations or purchase items. The servers will remain online until June 2025, though, which essentially transforms the game into a big private beta.

"Thank you for your incredible support and dedication to XDEFIANT. We regret to inform you that we are initiating the sunset process starting today, December 3, 2024.

"As a result, new downloads, player registrations and purchases will no longer be available. Season 3 will still launch. The servers will remain active, and the game will be fully playable until June 3rd, 2025," the game's official Twitter account posted today.

"For those who purchased the Ultimate Founders Pack, you will receive a full refund. Players who made any purchases within the last 30 days will also be fully refunded."

The news comes just weeks after Ubisoft admitted that XDefiant wasn't living up to the publisher's internal performance metrics.

XDefiant's executive producer Mark Rubin further indicates that XDefiant just wasn't popular enough to turn a profit at a rate that Ubisoft approved of.

"Free-to-play, in particular, is a long journey. Many free-to-play games take a long time to find their footing and become profitable. It's a long journey that Ubisoft and the teams working on the game were prepared to make until very recently. But unfortunately, the journey became too much to sensibly continue."

Rubin goes on to confirm that XDefiant attracted a total of 15 million players:

"The early response from players when XDefiant launched was amazing-we broke internal records for the fastest game to surpass 5 million users and in the end we had over 15 million players play our game!"

Photo of the Call of Duty Modern Warfare III - PS5
Best Deals: Call of Duty Modern Warfare III - PS5
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$62.99 USD
$62.99 USD $69.99 USD
Buy
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/3/2024 at 7:23 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:x.com, x.com

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles