Intel Arc B570, Team Blue's entry-level Battlemage desktop gaming GPU, is out today

Intel's second desktop Battlemage GPU is here, with the Intel Arc B570 joining the Arc B580 this week. Stay tuned for our full review.

Intel launched its first second-generation 'Battlemage' Arc GPU with the Intel Arc B580 on December 13, 2024, and it was a delightful end-of-year surprise. Outperforming the more expensive GeForce RTX 4060 when it came to 1080p and 1440p gaming, the $249.99 price and 12GB of VRAM made it an easy recommendation for those putting together a new budget build.

For more information, check out our reviews of the Intel Arc B580 Limited Edition and ASRock Intel Arc B580 Steel Legend. This week, Intel is launching the GPU's sibling, the lower-tier Intel Arc B570, priced slightly lower at $219.99 USD. With cut-down specs, it's not as exciting as the B580, but early reviews show the 10GB GPU performing on par with the GeForce RTX 4060 in several titles.

Our ASRock Intel Arc B570 Challenger review is coming soon, delayed by CES 2025 dominating January. We're excited to share our thoughts on this new entry-level GPU - so stay tuned.

We rarely see a new viable GPU that can run games in 1080p with a high frame rate launch at a price point close to $200, which makes the Intel Arc B570 (and B580) exciting. This is especially true when you get decent ray-tracing performance, modern video encoding features, and AI upscaling and frame generation courtesy of Intel XeSS.

With the Intel Arc B580 selling out pretty fast after its debut, it'll be interesting to see if the B570 follows suit. Here's a look at the specs of both cards.