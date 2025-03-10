NVIDIA to supply 64,000 new AI GPUs for OpenAI, Oracle's new Stargate AI supercomputer in Texas

NVIDIA is supplying 64,000 new GB200 AI GPUs to help power OpenAI and Oracle's new Stargate AI supercomputer in Texas by the end of 2026.

TL;DR: NVIDIA is supplying 64,000 GB200 AI GPUs for the Stargate AI supercomputer, a project announced by President Trump with OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle. The GPUs, costing $2.24 billion, will be delivered by 2026. Stargate, located in Abilene, Texas, will compete with Elon Musk's xAI supercomputer, which plans a massive expansion. NVIDIA is supplying 64,000 GB200 AI GPUs for the Stargate AI supercomputer, a project announced by President Trump with OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle. The GPUs, costing $2.24 billion, will be delivered by 2026. Stargate, located in Abilene, Texas, will compete with Elon Musk's xAI supercomputer, which plans a massive expansion.

NVIDIA is preparing 64,000 of its new GB200 AI GPUs for OpenAI and Oracle to use in their expansive new Stargate AI supercomputer.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new report from Bloomberg, we're learning that NVIDIA's super-fast GB200 AI GPUs will be supplied for the Stargate AI supercomputer by the end of 2026 according to "a person familiar with the matter". These new GB200 chips will be added to multiple halls of the AI data center in phases, with the initial rollout of 16,000 GB200 AI GPUs to be provided by the summer.

The new Stargate AI supercomputer project was announced by President Trump along with OpenAI, Japan's SoftBank Group Corp., and Oracle at the White House in January 2025. An OpenAI spokesperson said the AI startup is working with Oracle on the design and delivery of the new data center that is destined for Abilene, Texas, USA, and that Oracle is in charge of getting and operating the Stargate supercomputer built there.

We know that NVIDIA's new GB200 AI GPUs cost between $30,000 and $40,000 each... so at an average cost of $35,000 per GB200 AI GPU, we're looking at $2.24 billion in GB200 AI GPUs in total for the 64,000 wave of chips headed for the Stargate AI supercomputer.

Stargate will be competing with Elon Musk and his xAI supercomputer, which dwarfs Stargate... Elon has planned a 10x expansion of xAI's Colossus AI cluster with over 1 million AI GPUs -- yes, 1,000,000 AI GPUs. Stargate is only playing around with 16,000 for now, and 64,000 in the next 18 months or more to come.