All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Software & Apps

Windows 11's Photos app is not having a good run lately, as another feature has been put on ice

Two new features recently arrived for Photos - Super Resolution hit problems originally, and now the OCR capability has had the plug pulled on it (for now)

Windows 11's Photos app is not having a good run lately, as another feature has been put on ice
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Windows 11's Photos app recently introduced two new features, Super Resolution and Optical Character Recognition (OCR), but the latter has been temporarily removed due to some issues. Super Resolution, an AI-powered feature that enhances image quality, also hit a stumbling block in the past.

Windows 11's Photos app got a pair of smart new features recently, but now one of them has been put on ice - following the first (AI-powered) capability going awry in the past.

The features - which arrived in preview for Windows Insiders towards the end of October - are Super Resolution (that's the AI effort) and Optical Character Recognition (OCR).

It's the latter one which has just been ditched from Photos, as we were informed by Microsoft's Brandon LeBlanc on X (hat tip to Neowin).

LeBlanc, who is Senior Program Manager on the Windows Insider team, explained that the OCR feature had to be disabled to fix some issues with it. As you might imagine, the functionality allows you to copy any text in an image within Photos to the clipboard, quickly and easily.

Microsoft updated its blog post introducing these features to let us know that OCR will be returning to Photos in a future update.

As for Super Resolution - which is an NPU-accelerated feature for Copilot+ PCs that enlarges and/or enhances images, improving low quality, or blown-up, pics - that ran into trouble when it was deployed to PCs that shouldn't have it. Which we presumed at the time meant standard Windows 11 (non-Copilot+) machines.

While hardly disastrous, this is an unfortunate run for the Photos app. Still, hopefully OCR won't be held up for long, although time is running out before Microsoft takes a holiday break (there'll be no preview update in December, remember). So, we might be waiting until early next year before OCR is back in the Photos app.

Photo of the Microsoft System Builder Windows 11 Home
Best Deals: Microsoft System Builder Windows 11 Home
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$119.99 USD
$119.99 USD $119.99 USD
Buy
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/22/2024 at 9:31 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:blogs.windows.com, neowin.net
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Darren's Computer

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles